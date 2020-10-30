Gemini, Your November Horoscope Says You’re Unstoppable This Month

If you really want to get back on track and start crossing items off your to-do list, November is the month to do it! It’s Scorpio season and the sun is in your sixth house of daily activity and health, giving you a major boost of productivity. Let your Gemini November 2020 horoscope motivate you to get back into a proactive groove, because when brainiac Mercury—your ruling planet—activates your sixth house on November 10, you’ll truly be unstoppable. You’re thinking of new ways to make better use of your energy and you’re not giving up before you start seeing results.

If you’ve been feeling like your social life is all over the map, November is when things will start to turn around. Not only does Mercury retrograde come to an end on November 3, but passionate Mars stations direct on November 13 in your 11th house of community. Prepare to feel more connected to your wider circle of friends and colleagues as a result! You might even feel like teaming up for philanthropic efforts that help you work hand-in-hand to make the world a better place.

Speaking of efforts, you might also find yourself planting the seeds for a new project around November 15, when a new moon activates your sixth house of routine. Could this be the start of a new fitness or health program? Whatever it is, it’s improving the ways you take care of yourself! You’re feeling so focused, even your relationships are taking on a more meaningful role. You might not feel so flirty this month, and that’s because romantic Venus enters your sixth house of service on November 21 and your love language is translating to acts of service. You’re not just saying “I love you”—you’re showing it, too!