Gemini, Your June Horoscope Predicts A Surprising Shift In A Relationship

You can breathe a sigh of relief, Gemini. After all, your Gemini June 2022 horoscope is here and the astro gods are blessing you with a bit of *very* good news! On June 3, Mercury—your ruling planet—will bring its retrograde to completion, moving forward in your 12th house of spirituality. The intuitive downloads you’ll be processing as the month begins will be out of this world!

In fact, by June 11, you may experience a deep change of heart. As Venus joins forces with Uranus in your subliminal 12th house, you could stumble across a secret that paints a very different picture from what you thought. A secret admirer may even make themselves known! And once Mercury enters Gemini on June 13, you may even receive an important message that dishes on it all.

This month is brimming with revelations and climactic moments, especially on June 14. This is when a full moon in Sagittarius will shine a clarifying light upon your seventh house of partnerships, making a lasting push toward in a new direction. You might find a relationship becoming stronger as you let go of limiting perspectives and demand the love and respect you deserve!

Bid farewell to Gemini season, because on June 21, the sun will enter Cancer, launching the start of summer! As the sun begins moving through your second house of stability, you may be letting go of risk-taking as you embrace your desire to build something strong enough to last. It’s the perfect time to take charge of your finances and set goals! And once Venus enters Gemini on June 22, you’ll be in a beautiful position to imbibe self-love like it’s a potion you never want to stop sipping. Bask in all the compliments you’re receiving.

Once the sun in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in your 11th house of social networks, you may feel a deepening inclination toward team endeavors and joint intellectual pursuits. Letting others in on your process and sharing the wealth may lead to beautiful undertakings. And as a new moon in Cancer rises in your second house of money on June 28, you may be on the verge of tapping into a method that increases your income and saves you cash later. Remember—money *wants* to be in your hands!