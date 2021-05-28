Gemini, Your June Horoscope Has The Scoop On Gemini Szn

It’s Gemini season and it’s time to party! However, with Mercury—your ruling planet—in the midst of a retrograde, your Gemini June 2021 horoscope may feel like a bit of a rollercoaster ride. Just remember that you’re not in control of this journey, so you might as well enjoy all the places that it takes you. And as Venus enters your luxurious second house on June 2, you may feel tempted to buy yourself something super nice for your birthday. Be patient, though; there’s a chance someone special might buy it for you first!

This particular Gemini season is incredibly important for you, because on June 10, a solar eclipse will blast through your first house of the self. This could jump-start a whole new chapter of growth and self-realization for you, encouraging you to embrace a path you know you were always meant to follow. Damn, Gem!

You’re a chatty and extroverted zodiac sign through and through, but as Mars enters your third house of communication on June 11, you may feel inspired to take your intellectual discourse to a whole new level. Feel free to study up on topics that interest you and as you further your mental capacities. By June 14, you may feel yourself coming to a realization that could change your perspective on everything. Try to embrace the idea that what you thought you knew may be wrong.

Once Cancer season begins on June 20, it’s time to get serious. This initiates a powerful time to set financial goals to help you strengthen your foundation and bring you closer to making some significant purchases. In fact, by June 21, Venus will form a trine with Neptune, bringing you visions of a career that you’re not only passionate about, but also one that gives you the resources necessary to provide for yourself. And when Mercury retrograde comes to an end on June 22, you’ll likely start feeling way more sure of who you are and what you want in life.

Come June 23, your relationships could experience turbulence as Venus opposes Pluto, bringing deep-seated resentments to the surface and revealing how balanced your connections truly are. Be conscious of an unfair power dynamic, Gemini. On June 24, a full moon will rise in your eighth house of emotional investments, giving you a better understanding of how you can give your fair share in a relationship. Soon enough, you’ll be craving a much deeper partnership.