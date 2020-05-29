Happy Birthday, Gemini! Here’s What Your June Horoscope Has In Store

June begins with the sun in your first house of the self, Gemini. It’s your season, your birthday and your Gemini June 2020 horoscope says it’s your time to shine, too! Your solar return will leave you wondering who you are, what you want and where you’re going next. These are big questions, Gemini, but there’s no need to overthink them! Believe it or not, your insecurities hold the key to understanding your true power.

Whenever self-doubt or self-criticism arise, ask yourself where you got these negative ideas from in the first place. Chances are, they didn’t stem from your own mind! They were more likely overheard from someone you know or presented a certain way by society—but you should never feel it necessary to look down on yourself, Gem. Combat these feelings with positive reinforcement and watch how Venus retrograde (which ends on June 25) teaches you to love yourself harder than you’ve ever loved yourself before.

Brace yourself for shifts in your relationship sector when a blood moon reddens the night sky on June 5. This could indicate a relationship coming to an end when you least expect it, sending you into a tizzy! However, it could also mean that you’re taking things to the next level with someone you’ve got major heart-eyes for. Either way, you’ll likely be feeling overwhelmed by how quickly everything is changing. Trust in the cosmos, Gemini. They are bringing you one step closer to your ultimate destiny.

As you surf the wave of your solar return, you might find yourself crashing on the shore when Mercury—your ruling planet—stations retrograde on June 18. Yikes! You feel Mercery retrograde super intensely, and this tends to leave you feeling stressed and scatterbrained. This is only temporary, Gemini! You’ve survived countless Mercury retrogrades before and you’ll survive this one too. Word to the wise: be mindful of overspending during this retrograde, as it distorts your second house of finance. That Instagram ad for the snazzy (and very expensive) exercise machine sure sounds promising, but before you click Complete Purchase, make sure you read the fine print. Don’t give into anything that’s nonrefundable this month! Trust me on that.

However, your monetary status will become clearer when a solar eclipse takes place on June 21. You’re about to embark on a major financial journey, and whether this means your bank account takes a hit or you relish in some unexpected windfalls, you’re learning how to tell the difference between what you need and what you want.

Prepare for quite an extroverted summer, Gemini! Courageous Mars enters your social sector on June 27, leaving you hungry for human connection and a community you can call your own. There are so many friendships to be made! Just don’t forget to practice self-care and strike the right balance between your alone time and days spent social butterflying. You can handle this, I know it!

