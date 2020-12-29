Gemini, Your January 2021 Horoscope Predicts A Total Spiritual Awakening

January is a month for some profound reflection and introspection, Gemini! Get in touch with your inner warrior as ambitious Mars activates your 12th house of spirituality on January 6. This will encourage you to dig deep, connect with your intuition and understand what you’re feeling within. Your Gemini January 2021 horoscope may sound strange and spacey, but it’s actually unleashing a power you never even knew you had.

You’re deepening your connection with your beliefs and your spirit by January 8, when intelligent Mercury will flap its wings in your ninth house of philosophy and expansion, opening your mind to brilliant new concepts and giving you a fresh perspective on the world. This is a powerful month for learning, Gemini! And as flirty Venus slinks into your sexy and intimate eighth house, your love life is taking on a serious and seductive note. You’re over superficial, meaningless dalliances—what you want is something real.

The month of January also presents you with the opportunity to transform. When the new moon takes place in your eighth house of rebirth on January 13, it will encourage you to pay off longstanding debts and settle scores, setting you free from the baggage you’ve been carrying for so long. You may not know what you’re going to do with all this freed-up space in your life yet, but some unexpected insight just might spark some beautiful spiritual work.

On January 19, Aquarius season will unleash your ninth house of adventure and exploration, encouraging you to embark on exciting new journeys and expand your awareness of yourself. However, this journey will not be a simple Point A to Point B; in fact, you might find yourself getting lost throughout the process. That’s alright, though; it’s likely you’ll shock yourself with all of the healing you’ll do along the way. Good for you, Gem!

A major truth bomb might just take your reality for a spin as the month comes to a close. The full moon on January 29 activates your third house of communication, which just might spark a conversation in which you stand up for yourself or reveal how you really feel about something. When Mercury stations retrograde in your open-minded ninth house on January 30, you may start to sense that things aren’t exactly as they seem…but more on that next month. Enjoy January for now!

