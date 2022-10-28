Gemini—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of Self-Doubt & Building Courage

Scroll To See More Images

Your will is being tested this month and your Gemini horoscope for November 2022 is encouraging you to learn how to let things go. If you’re getting too hung up on the daily disappointments and the inconvenient disruptions, you’re about to be shown how to take a step back and breathe through it. Anger is natural, but the way we act on it makes all the difference.

As Mars retrograde continues its backwards tailspin through Gemini, you’re spending this month navigating misunderstandings and disagreements in your relationships. Retrograding through your first house of the self, all you want is to feel seen, and yet, every missed opportunity for acknowledgement is starting to get to you. If there’s one thing to keep in mind this month, it’s that you shouldn’t take things too personally. The only person’s acknowledgement that matters right now is your own.

By November 8, a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus will lead to a revolution in your 12th house of spirituality. You may be discovering dormant psychic abilities during this time and unlock the key to certain mysteries on your mind. However, in order to understand the language of your inner voice, you need to be prepared to tune out the sound of what no longer matters. Let go of the white noise, Gemini.

You may feel compelled to start working your relationship issues out by November 17, when Mercury enters Sagittarius and shines a light on the allies and enemies in your life. It may be bring harmony to a relationship that has been weighed down by one too many disagreements. Sagittarius season begins on November 22, promptly followed by a new moon in Sagittarius on November 23 that could encourage you to turn over a new leaf with someone in your life. It may be the start of a new era in your partnership (or maybe even a new partnership altogether). You’re learning how to get on the same page as the people who matter.

When Jupiter retrograde comes to an end on November 23, it will station direct in your 10th house of career, shining a light on a well-deserved success. You’ve worked hard, and if you’ve been waiting for accolades to arrive, chances are that recognition is waiting for you just around the corner. But as Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini on November 29, your desire for independence and self-determination could lead to friction in your bond with someone else. Make sure you’re picking your battles wisely, Gemini.