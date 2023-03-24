Gemini—Your April Horoscope Says Mercury Retrograde Will Take Your Life For a Spin This Month

Scroll To See More Images

My dear twins, your mind is working hard as always this month! According to your Gemini horoscope for April 2023, you’re in for several ups and downs, but if anyone can handle it, it’s you.

Mercury—your ruling planet—will be moving through your 12th house of subconscious starting on April 3. You may find yourself feeling a bit more private and introverted at this time, keeping your thoughts and ideas to yourself. Still, as a Gemini, your social nature can only be diminished so much. Right now, you are searching in the past for answers. This can be a worthwhile exercise if you are looking to improve your future. Just don’t get bogged down in feelings of guilt or regret as you will only waste your energy. Embrace your inclination to contemplate by working on creative endeavors or research. Discover what you need to discover and, when you’re ready, let yourself transform.

On April 5, Mercury and serious-minded Saturn, form a favorable aspect with each other. Saturn is still slowly making its way through your tenth house of career and this burst of intellectual energy from Mercury is exactly what you need. These planets will clear your mind and grant you excellent judgment. This is a great time for signing contracts and focusing on your long-term goals. Do the work and Saturn will continue to reveal to you where you stand when it comes to your professional life.

When Venus—planet of love, glamour and money—moves into your first house of identity on April 11, you are ready to let your charming, kind, soft side come out. On April 14, Saturn challenges Venus, bringing in a period of frustrating delays and disruptions when it comes to your social life. This may have you feeling down and out, especially when it comes to your social life in your career. Just know, this too shall pass. Push through the hermit-tendencies of Saturn and be there as much as you can for the people you love. You need them just as much as they need you, even if you don’t see it right now.

The first Mercury retrograde of 2023 will come on April 21, right as Taurus season begins. Since Mercury is your planetary ruler, these retrogrades tend to affect you a bit more. Don’t stress, just read all of those work emails a few extra times before you send them, expect delays and stay as flexible as you can. Take things as they come. You got this, Gemini!