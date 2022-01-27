Fly High, Gemini—Your February Horoscope Is All About Spreading Your Wings

You’re learning how to think outside the box, Gemini. Open your heart to new experiences, because your Gemini February 2022 horoscope is here to remind you that you’re a truth-seeker. On February 1, a new moon in Aquarius will brighten your expansive ninth house, encouraging you to release inhibition and take a risk!

You’re learning how to see life through a new lens. However, as the sun joins forces with Saturn in Aquarius on February 4, you may realize that in order for a belief to take root, you need to believe in it every single day, even when your ego gets in the way.

On February 3, Mercury—your ruling planet—will no longer be retrograde. Get excited, because this is going to make life SO much easier! However, the work is far from over, because on February 11, Mercury will join forces with Pluto in your eighth house of secrets and hidden agendas. This will charge your intuition with a surge of electricity, helping you unearth buried truths and tap into your psychic abilities.

However, keep in mind that not every question needs to be answered. By the time Mercury enters your free-spirited ninth house on February 14, it will feel like a breath of fresh air. Let go of the drama and focus on higher concepts!

Once the full moon in Leo takes place on February 16, it could lead to an incredibly galvanizing brainstorming session. As this full moon sends magic to your third house of communication, a groundbreaking conversation could unfold, so pay attention to what’s said. And as Venus and Mars form a conjunction in your intimate eighth house, things might lead to a passionate embrace with another lover or an opportunity to build emotional trust with a friend. Remember—vulnerability is sexy!

Pisces season begins on February 18, which will increase the tension and heighten the stakes. After all, this is when the sun will enter your ambitious 10th house, tapping into your desire for recognition and success! But don’t put too much pressure on yourself, Gem. As the Venus-Mars conjunction forms a trine with the North Node in Taurus on February 28, the universe is guiding you toward a more spiritual and meaningful understanding of success.