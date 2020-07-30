Gemini, Your August Horoscope Predicts Shopping, Real Talk & More

Your Gemini August 2020 horoscope is here, and you’re already feeling like the smartest person in the room! Your sign has a reputation for being talkative, intellectual, and TBH, quite the gossip, so Leo season has you feeling right at home as it lights up your third house of communication. On August 4, Mercury—your planetary ruler—will also enter your third house, making you feel starved for some stimulating conversations! Dive into new topics and multi-task like a champ, because you mind is on fire!

You’re gaining so much insight about the world and what the meaning of life is when the full moon in Aquarius sparks in your ninth house of adventure. Take a step back and remind yourself to look at the full picture. Chances are, that problems you were worried about aren’t that important in the grand scheme of things! Life is unpredictable and your journey could take you anywhere. This full moon serves to remind you that sometimes, you’ve just got to take things as they come and go with the flow.

If you’ve been hanging out in sweatpants all summer long, that’s definitely going to change when Venus—planet of love and luxury—enters your second house of possessions. Tap into your inner shopaholic, because you’re in the mood to surround yourself with so many beautiful things and express your fashion sense! Try out some new styles, have fun with your OOTDs and remember: You don’t need a special occasion to get all dolled up!

It may be time to get some things off your chest when the new moon in Leo darkens the night sky, because you’ve got something important to say. This isn’t about talking just to talk; it’s about getting straight to the point and saying what you mean! You can either dance around the subject or you be confident in your opinions. The choice is yours, Gemini, but I’d recommend the latter!

When Virgo season begins, however, you’ll start getting more in touch with your emotions. You’re probably thinking: “Feelings? Me? A Gemini?!” Yes, of course Geminis have feelings—a whole lot of them, in fact! With the sun entering your fourth house of home and family, it’s time for some intimacy. You know you’re craving it.