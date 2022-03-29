Gemini—Your April 2022 Horoscope Is Giving Money, Power & Glory

Scroll To See More Images

You’re embracing your ability to be a leader this month, Gemini. After all, your Gemini April 2022 horoscope begins with an opportunity to expand your outreach and network with meaning. On April 1, a new moon in Aries will rush through your extraverted 11th house, prompting you to spearhead a group effort. However, as the sun joins forces with Chiron, the fear of not fitting in or being accepted by others may resurface. Instead of letting this fear hold you back, let it remind you to be welcoming to those who may feel exactly the same way!

Patience is key this month, especially around April 4. This is when Mars will join forces with Saturn in Aquarius, which could leave you feeling locked in place no matter how much you’re craving movement! You may crave a level of spontaneity and adventure that your current circumstances aren’t allowing, so give yourself time to wriggle yourself free from whatever is holding you back.

Luckily, you won’t have to wait too long before you start seeing progress. As Jupiter and Neptune form a conjunction in Pisces on April 12, you’re gearing up for some *major* career success. Stay tuned, because there’s a good chance you’re *finally* being recognized for all your hard work!

Embrace promotions, raises and all sorts of accolades. And as a full moon in Libra spreads magic throughout your fifth house of creativity on April 16, you may feel inspired to express yourself. There’s an artistic masterpiece that’s burning inside of you—why not set it free?

By April 27, you may find that admirers are flocking to you like moths to a flame. As Venus joins forcer with Neptune and Jupiter in Pisces, it will get everyone talking about how wonderful you are. Your reputation proceeds you, Gemini! This is the perfect time to show off, because people are positively enchanted by what you’re accomplishing.

However, as the month comes to a close, you may feel more quiet and contemplative. As a solar eclipse in Taurus blasts through your spiritual 12th house on April 30, you may feel a shift that stems deep within. If your emotions feel too big to be contained, let it all out. Embrace therapy and healing, because your ego is only a fraction of who you are.