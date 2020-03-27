Calling All Geminis: Your April Horoscope Says It’s Time To Shine

Perhaps now more than ever before, it seems everyone is looking for a little guidance, be it from government officials, the media, or even the stars. If you’re researching your Gemini horoscope for April 2020, it’s likely you’re leaning towards the latter, and I’m here to help. Stressful times force us to confront our realities, as well as acknowledge how we handle them and what we’re putting out into the world. We’re all in need of some good vibes right about now! Here’s what you’re bringing to the table, what you need to work on, and what you can expect from the month ahead, dear Gemini.

It’s safe to say this April will be a month unlike any other, and you’re ready to lean in and make the best of it. Unlike many other signs, you like having a lot going on at all times—even if you tend to complain about it. As a lover of projects both fully and half-baked, now is your time to shine, baby! Focus on finishing things as you’re able to, and delight in a month that will prove to be a time of prolific productivity. Keep focused, and make sure not to burn out: shower, eat, stay positive, et cetera!

With Venus is in your house starting April 3rd, projects aren’t the only thing on a rolling boil. This is a great time to work on forming new relationships, ones that will prove to be healthy and enduring. Take note of people who are reaching out, as well as those who show you their love consistently. These are the relationships that are worth tending to and prioritizing.

In a few months, everything will be different. So enjoy the now, Gemini. Maybe treating yourself to a new Polaroid Instant Digital Camera will help you to live in the moment. Just saying!

