Gemini—Your 2023 Horoscope Wants You to Start Fresh, Because It’s Gonna Be a Good Year

Scroll To See More Images

Have you been feeling frustrated and overlooked? Not to worry, because your Gemini 2023 horoscope says the revenge story you’ve imagined in your mind is finally being set in motion. Things are already looking *way* better than last year, especially because Mars retrograde is finally coming to an end on January 12, stationing direct at 8 degrees Gemini. You’ve spent time looking inward and finding inner validation. Now, it’s time to show the world what you’re made of!

By March, you’ll be brought to the brink of a brand new era, especially if you’re a Gemini or a Gemini rising. On March 7, Saturn will enter Pisces, laying down the law in your 10th house of social standing and reputation for the next two years. This transit may prescribe some tough-to-swallow pills, especially if you’ve been lacking direction and conviction in your career choices. It’s time to step up to the plate and work towards a higher goal. By March 23, Pluto will enter Aquarius, activating your ninth house of expansion, education and wisdom. For the next two decades, Pluto will take you on a journey through the highs and lows of the human experience. Make no mistake—2023 is the year that you’ll begin writing a story you’ll always be remembered for. March 23 is also when Mars will *finally* leave behind the clutches of Gemini and enter Cancer, revving the engine in your second house of money and pride. As the New Year shifts into gear and settles into place, you’ll be motivated to increase your income and strengthen your foundation.

When a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Aries casts a shadow over your visionary 11th house on April 20, it could be the spark that inspires you to forge your own network. The further your social outreach, the deeper your impact! However, as a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus takes a bite out of your sixth house of health and routine on May 5, you may find yourself being forced to find balance between the desire to stay productive and the need for necessary rest.

By May 16, you may notice a stark shift unfold as Jupiter leaves behind fireball Aries and enters stubborn Taurus, activating your 12th house of spirituality and inner demons. As Jupiter spends the rest of the year bringing your attention to your inner world, you may come to terms with a *major* reality check. As Jupiter immediately forms a square with Pluto, you may be forced to let go of one perspective in favor of a new possibility. Let go of the rigid beliefs that limit your potential.

“ October 14 could be the start of a life-changing love affair, as a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Libra will start a storm in your fifth house of passion and romance. ”

By late summer, it’ll be retrograde central! Venus stations retrograde in Leo from July 22 to September 3, shining a revealing light on your third house of communication, close friends and siblings. You may notice strain on your day-to-day relationships, forcing you to identify what is and isn’t being said. And as Mercury stations retrograde in Virgo from August 23 to September 15, it will bring your attention to unresolved issues and problems that remain neglected at home.

October 14 could be the start of a life-changing love affair, as a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Libra will start a storm in your fifth house of passion and romance. Whether you’re falling in love with a person or a creative idea you can’t stop feeling inspired about, your heart is healing in ways you never imagined it could. When a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus lights a match in your 12th house of endings and forgiveness on October 28, you may feel ready to let go of the pain you’ve been carrying. You’re no longer in that situation anymore. Look around you—this New Year seems promising.