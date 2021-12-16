Smile, Gemini—Your 2022 Horoscope Says You’re About to be Famous

Chances are, you spent a good chunk of last year questioning who you are. Good thing you’re so smart, because your Gemini 2022 horoscope shows you always have more to learn! Throughout 2021, Jupiter and Saturn started moving through your ninth house of adventure and pushed you out of your comfort zone. The North Node was also in Gemini, encouraging you to start moving toward your ultimate destiny.

You’re starting 2022 feeling much stronger and more independent. Everyone’s excited to see what you do next! Learn what to expect in terms of love, life and career below.

Love

As 2022 begins, you may feel like your understanding of love and attachment is being tested. Venus will retrograde through your intimate eighth house until late January, forcing you to rethink the level of emotional commitment in your relationships. Luckily, it’s all building up to a hot-and-heavy moment as Venus joins forces with Mars by mid-February, helping you reconnect with your sexiest instincts!

Enjoy some lighthearted fun in your love life by late June, which is when Venus will sashay into Gemini. This will increase your confidence, level up your sense of style and help you tap into your irresistible way with words!

Career

Your career is receiving blessings upon blessings this year! 2022 begins with Jupiter in your ambitious 10th house, bringing you opportunities to expand your talents and achieve the praise you deserve. If you work hard, the universe will be eager to reward you.

However, with more success comes more responsibility. By mid-May, Mercury will station retrograde in Gemini, stalling your production and forcing you to rethink your methods. And by late October, Mars will also begin retrograding through Gemini, forcing you to reconsider what you’re truly trying to achieve. Patience is key!

Self

If achieving fame is your end goal, 2022 is your year. As Jupiter sends magic to your reputation, the world will start taking notice of all your hard work and spreading your name! Enjoy all the extra attention, but remember—fame is as fickle as it is enticing.

That said, you’re also spending the year nurturing your inner world and embracing solitude. When the North Node enters your 12th house of spirituality by mid-January, it will push you towards introspection, reminding you that outer acceptance is nothing compared to inner peace.