Gay Marriage Wins (Suck It, DOMA): 11 Fashion Insiders Who Tied The Knot

It’s safe to say that this has been a monumental week for gay couples and for our country. With the demise of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) as well as Proposition 8 yesterday, gay marriage is once again at the forefront of politics and media, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about the outcome. While many couples are sure to be rushing to the altar to celebrate the new developments, some of our favorite fashion insiders are way ahead of the curve, and have been married for years.

From top designers like Michael Kors and Brian Atwood, to industry bigwigs like W‘s editor-in-chief Stefano Tonchi and CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America Steven Kolb, the fashion world has been an outspoken force concerning the gay rights movement.

What’s more, yesterday’s Supreme Court decision couldn’t have come at a better time, as New York’s annual Pride weekend is about to kick off, which culminates in the city’s momentous parade on Sunday.

To properly honor the historic occasion, we put together a gallery of 11 fashion insiders who’ve tied the knot. Click through the slideshow above and let us know who you think is the most stylish!

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

The Fashion Industry’s 10 Most Controversial Couples

Who Knew They Dated?! 15 Surprising Former Celebrity Couples

Hollywood’s Most Famous On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples