10 Beautiful Celebrity Gay Weddings That Remind Us Love Has No Boundaries

Love has no boundaries, and these gay celebrity weddings remind us of that. From longtime-favorite lesbian couples, like Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, to recent newlyweds, like Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black, gay couples in Hollywood are celebrating their nuptials left and right—and rightfully so. Ever since same-sex marriage was legalized in all 50 states in America in 2015, more and more LGBTQI celebrity couples have been tying the knot, and it’s been beautiful to say. As Lin-Manuel Miranda says, love is love is love.

And so, in anticipation of Valentine’s Day where we’re sure there will be more love in the air (of all kinds), we’ve decided to look back on the most beautiful gay celebrity weddings. Some of these ceremonies are more extravagant (like the one with Kris Jenner as the officiator and thousands and thousands of flowers), while others are more understated. Whatever the level of detail, each of these gay celebrity weddings is special and beautiful in its own way. From photos of our favorite stars walking down the aisle to tear-jerking videos of these celebrities’ big days, these gay celebrity weddings will be sure to make you cry. Check out our favorite nuptials ahead.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

DeGeneres and de Rossi are the OG celebrity gay couple. When the two tied the knot on August 2008, the wedding was covered by pretty much every news outlet. It makes sense: The wedding, which happened soon after same-sex marriage was legalized in California, was beautiful. Both brides wore Zac Posen designs; de Rossi chose a blush tulle gown with a tuxedo-inspired halter top, while DeGeneres wore cream pants with a vest. The bridges both wore matching slippers with the words “I Do” on them, as they exchanged Neil Lane wedding rings. Author Wayne Dyer officiated the wedding, which was held on the floor of the couple’s living room. The newlyweds served a 100-percent vegan wedding menu. The cake, which was from Sweet Lady Jane, was also vegan. When it came time for their first dance, DeGeneres and De Rossi waltzed to Stevie Wonder’s “Ribbon in the Sky.”

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

After 10 years of dating and two children together, Harris and Burtka wed in September 2014 in Italy. The secret wwedding, which was officiated by How I Met Your Mother director Pam Fryman, included a performance by Elton John at the reception. Both grooms wore Tom Ford Tuxedos. Their children, twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, were also in the wedding. Harper served as the flower girl, while Gideon passed out oranges. (His original role was the ring bearer.) “Harper was going to be the flower girl and Gideon was going to be the ring bearer, and he said, ‘I don’t want to be the ring bearer!’ And they said, ‘Okay, well, what do you want to be?’ And he said, ‘I want to be the orange boy.’ And he passed out oranges to everybody as he came down the aisle. He came up with it on his own. He had his little tux and his top hat and he was passing out oranges,” Kelly Ripa, who attended the wedding, said on Live! With Kelly and Michael.

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli

After meeting in 2012 on the set of Orange Is the New Black (which Wiley starred on and Morelli was a producer and actor), the couple wed in March 2017. The wedding, which was held in Palm Springs, California (where the couple became engaged), included a confetti wedding cake, which mimicked the confetti that flecked the ground, table and wedding invitations. As the couple walked down the aisle, Wiley’s OITNB costar, Danielle Brooks, sang Sara Bareilles’s “I Choose You,” which Morelli played when she proposed to her now-wife. The couple and their 94 guests finished the night with Champagne Jell-O shots, topped with edible confetti.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black

Daley and Black married in May 2017 at Bovey Castle in the United Kingdom, about 30 miles away from Daley’s Plymouth, England hometown. The couple, who wore Burberry tuxedos for the occasion, invited 120 guests to their wedding, which was performed at by the London Gay Men’s Chorus. The couple later shared a video from their wedding, which showed them getting ready and exchanging vows. Black and Daley also said any ad revenue from the video went to the LGBTQI charities, LGBT + Switchbord and It Gets Better.

Lance Bass and David Turchin

Bass and Turchin’s December 2014 wedding was aired on E! in a special titled, Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding. The wedding was held in Los Angeles’s Park Plaza Hotel and was attended by 300 guests, including Lisa Vanderpump, Cheryl Burke and Bass’s former ‘NSYNC bandmates JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. Other guests included Darren Criss, Christina Applegate and Gabourey Sidibe. Instead of a wedding party, the grooms chose to include their three dogs. They also cast supermodels as their flower girls. The ceremony was officiated by JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and JC Chasez sang for the couple’s first dance. The food was catered by Bucca di Peppo (whose owner is a close friend of the couple’s) and their wedding cake was seven-tiered, with carrot cake, almond cherry cake and other flavors. The grooms wore custom tuxes designed by Jeff Kim and Josh Yunger.

Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak

After 15 years together, Parsons and Spiewak married in May 2017 at the Rainbow Room in New York City. The wedding was attended by Parson’s The Big Bang Theory costars, including Mayim Bialik, who wrote this sweet note on Instagram: “What a wedding. Not a cell phone in sight. Everyone was so present which sounds pretentious but it was truly powerful for us all to just want to be there fully. Todd and @therealjimparsons, you are so loved.” After wearing matching black tuxes for the ceremony, the grooms changed into something more fun for the receptionist. Parsons changed into a burgundy suit, while his husband wore a white tuxedo jacket with black pants.

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham

It’s unclear what the state of Haynes and Leatham’s relationship is now (the couple filed for divorce in May 2018 before reuniting in October 2018), but their October 2017 wedding was a rager. For one, the ceremony, which was held in Palm Springs, was officiated by none other than Kris Jenner. The grooms wore matching white tuxedo jackets, with black pants and black bowties for the wedding. Black and white was also a theme for the 120 guests, which included Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita. Leatham, a celebrity florist who planned much of the wedding himself, decorated the altar with hundreds of red roses, while the reception tables were adorned with single white flowers.

Cheyenne Jackson and David Landeau

Jackson and Landeau tied the knot in September 2014 at a converted tennis court at a friend’s estate in Encino, California. To give the space an woodsy feel, the couple decorated the lot with 20 trees and 100 chandeliers. Bluebirds even chirped overhead as the couple exchanged vows. The couple’s first dance was to Fleetwood Mac’s “Song Bird,” which was covered for the reception by singer Ava Cassidy. Immediately afterward, the dance floor transitioned to a rager, with the couple performing a choreographed dance to Michael Jackson’s “PYT.” Guests included Leah Remini and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marioni

Nixon and Marioni said their “I Dos” in May 2012 in New York City. The couple became engaged in 2009 but waited until same-sex marriage was legalized in New York City to get married. For the occasion, Nixon wore a flowing, pale green gown by Carolina Herrera, while her wife wore a suit with a matching darker green tie. Nixon carried a bouquet of white peonies to finish off the outfit.

Melissa Etheridge and Linda Wallem

In May 2014, Etheridge and Wallem saisd their “I Dos” in an outdoor ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecino, California. They exchanged vows in a lily garden, under an arbor decorated with red and purple flowers. The wedding was attended by celebrities like Rosie O’Donnell, Chelsea Handler and Whitney Cummings. For the occasion, Etheridge wore a gray suit while her wife wore a sparkly white dress.