Gwen Stefani’s Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Has a New Girlfriend—& Her Name Is Also Gwen

Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale’s girlfriend has something pretty major in common with the “Hollaback Girl” singer—and it has nothing to do with vocal chops. According to a report by OK! Magazine, Rossdale’s new flame just so happens to share the same first name as the Voice coach. What are the odds?

An anonymous source claimed that Rossdale, 55, was dating model Gwen Singer, 26, after the social media star began posting photos of homecooked meals on her account. According to the insider, who originally tipped off celeb gossip page @deuxmoi, the meals were made by Rossdale himself. The source also claimed that Singer—who has a whopping 1.3 milion followers on Instagram—once shared a photo of herself and Rossdale looking rather cozy at a beach in Malibu on the platform, according to OK!. While Rossdale and Singer have yet to respond to these dating rumors, many on social media are already convinced that Gwenvin 2.0 is in full swing.

News of Rossdale’s rumored romance with his “new” Gwen comes just one month after his ex-wife’s marriage to Blake Shelton. Stefani and Shelton’s wedding took place at the country singer’s ranch in Tishomingo, Okhlahoma in July 2021—less than a year after the Hollwood pair first got engaged in 2020. The couple, who met on season 7 of The Voice in 2014, have been together for six years.

According to The Voice host Carson Daly, the pair’s wedding was “very, very special.” In an interview with the TODAY show following their nuptials, Daly, who officiated his co-stars’ wedding, revealed that it was “incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives.” He explained, “The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen,” he said. “The wedding, the best way to describe it, is it was perfectly them the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is and it was [as] country and down-home and fun as Blake is.”

Prior to her relationship with Shelton, 45, Stefani, 51, was married to Rossdale from 2002 to 2015. The exes share three kids: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7. Following their separation in 2015, their divorce was finalized in 2016 amid reports of Rossdale’s alleged infidelity with their childrens’ nanny.