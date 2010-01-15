Gaultier for Target: First Look!

If you were looking for inspiration on how to get through the next couple of grueling winter months before spring hits, we have your answer. Come March, April, and May, new collaborations for Target‘s Go International line will be due to hit stores, so get excited and inspired — not all is lost while waiting for spring time to come!

Since March will be here before you know it, you’ll want to be prepared for what’s to come. Jean Paul Gaultier teams up with Target this March, and luckily for us, a complete lookbook of images was just released. We plan on picking out our favorite looks now so we’ll be prepared to take full advantage of the designs come purchase time.

Pieces range from $17.99 to $199, and the collection will feature everything from trenches and lightweight jackets, to vests, dresses, skirts, leggings, tees, and accessories. View the compete lookbookbelow:

