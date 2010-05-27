Gaultier Out At Hermès, Olivier Theyskens’ Fashion Forward Theory?

Jean Paul Gaultier is out at Herms. What? No more ‘Avengers’ themed runways? Photo: INFphoto.com

Olivier Theyskens is back in the fashion game, but not where you’d expect. After taking a year off since since his tenure at Nina Ricci ended, the French designer will debut a collection for U.S. contemporary brand Theory for Spring Summer 2011. On the bias basic sweaters anyone? (Vogue UK)

Hey high rollers: notable menswear line Brioni has tapped Alessandro DellAcqua as creative director of its women’s line. Since losing the rights to his name, Dell’Acqua has also unveiled his new brand N. 21. Is the Italiano designer taking notes from the school of Karl Lagerfeld? (WWD)

It’s the end of an era. Jean Paul Gaultier is out at Herms after a seven year stint. Le enfant terrible is being replaced by the much more commercial designer Christophe Lemaire formerly of that little alligator brand Lacoste. We guess the luxury brand takes their crocodiles, er, seriously. (Fashionista)

In an effort to keep the design duties in the family, Gucci Group has named Sarah Burton as the new creative director of Alexander McQueen. Formerly McQueen’s right hand as head of womenswear, Burton has been doing time with the late avant garde designer since 1996. (AP)

In non designer-musical-chairs news, Refinery 29 has a fun round up of jewelry guru Philip Crangi’s top NYC hot spots this guy’s definitely not a vegetarian.

Tavi likes things out of focus, literally. Check out her self-taken pics with a Lomo camera and you’ll see some serious hair accessory blur. (Fred Flare)

Lagerfeld goes mass? We all know the ground-breaker was one of the first to enter the high street with an H&M collab, but the Kaiser is taking it a step further by playing model for a French mail order catalog. (Racked)

Liza Minelli launches a fashion and jewelry line on HSN that’s loaded with sequins and bling. Hmm… somehow we’re not surprised. (StyleList)

