Gaultier Haute Couture: First Images!

Leave it to Jean Paul Gaultier, the enfant terrible of Paris fashion, to inject a shot of much-needed excitement into couture. The designer presented his Aztec and Avatar-inspired Spring 2010 collection in Paris just this morning, and already the fashion critics are raving. Models, some with cigars in hand, strutted down the runway in intricately woven couture sombreros and gowns that looked like they were crafted from fronds found in the rainforest. Others wore flowing feathered gowns, architectural minis with half-caged crinolines, and space-age chiffon shifts embroidered with bright, exotic jewels. Accessories included metallic shoulder, head, and leg guards, couture cowboy boots, and leather handbags that appeared to be made from real coconut leaves. In a nod to James Cameron’s masterpiece Avatar, models who weren’t sporting amazing headpieces wore their hair in plaited rows.

Of his inspiration, Gaultier explained, “I saw the Avatar and, like everyone, found it extraordinary. And from there I began thinking of nature and ecology, and the Latin American tropics; and from there it was not very far to Mexico.”

Godfrey Deeny of Fashion Wire Daily hailed it as the showstopper of the week, saying, “In a bravura display of technique and imagination, Gaultier staged what will probably be the most triumphant couture collection this week in Paris, and quite probably the show which will still trump anything we will see next month during the womens ready-to-wear shows in New York, London, Milan or Paris… This collection was that good, from its Incan femme fatales and Aztec sacrifice maidens to Mexican Theater of the Dead tragic heroines and Hollywood Latino movie stars. “

Check out looks from Gaultier’s exotic Couture spectacle below:











More News We Love:

10 More Fashion Exhibits to Watch For

Lucite Accessories Inspired by the Spring 2010 Runways

Look Fierce in Leopard Print This Season