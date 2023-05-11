Garth Brooks Net Worth Includes A Huge 6-Figure Salary Per Concert While On Tour

Considering his illustrious career, high-profile marriage and classic oeuvre, it’s not a surprise that fans have wondered about Garth Brooks’ net worth. After all, the man has given America nine diamond-certified albums and remains one of the best-selling artists in the world. He’s probably doing OK for himself, right?

Born to a country singer but far from a nepo baby, Garth Brooks lived out an uneventful life in Oklahoma before eventually pursuing a country music career. In fact, Brooks wasn’t even that focused on singing when he was in high school; he was more of an athlete. By the time he graduated from Oklahoma State in 1984 with a B.A. in advertising, he was well on his way to living a blessed, if ordinary, all-American life.

Still, Brooks had enjoyed participating in the talent shows that his family organized every week during his childhood. Thus, he began singing and playing guitar more and more after finishing college. Eventually, after being discovered by an entertainment attorney, Brooks moved to Nashville and committed himself to a country music career. By 1989, he was releasing his first album, Garth Brooks, and watching it peak at #2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

What is Garth Brooks’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Garth Brooks’ net worth is $400 million. That’s actually a combined total of Garth Brooks’ net worth and his wife Trisha Yearwood’s net worth. Of course, Brooks’ fortune makes up about 75 percent to 85 percent of that number. Yearwood may have more Grammys, but Brooks has more diamond-certified albums.

It didn’t take long for Brooks to achieve his phenomenal level of success, either. His second album, No Fences, reached #3 on the Billboard 200 and went on to become the artist’s highest-selling album ever. It also featured the hit single “Friends in Low Places,” which has become Brooks’ most iconic song. Though the song fell squarely on the Billboard country charts, it also drew inspiration from singer-songwriters of the 1970s. This added artistic credibility to Brooks’ stunning commercial success.

Brooks also oozed charisma and talent in his live performances, which helped him sell out multiple tours. Perhaps most crucially, he designed his concerts while keeping his most devoted fans in mind. In 2017, Brooks elaborated upon this philosophy for Forbes, saying, “Those [fans] are what you build the whole show around. That’s the person I want to walk out of here every night going, ‘You know what, they didn’t do that song [last] night.”

As of 2022, however, the artist was making between $60 million and $90 million a year, depending on how many live appearances he made each year. Still, he often reflected upon all the success he had with an objective mindset. Speaking about his early success with Gayle King on CBS This Morning in 2021, Brooks admitted, “I probably didn’t handle it well. A nation watches you grow up, right? So you’re gonna make decisions that you go, ‘Man, I wish I could take that one back.’”

Brooks may have been referring to his 1999 separation from his first wife, Sandy Mahl. Their subsequent divorce led Brooks to take a decade-long career hiatus and focus on raising his children. Still, Brooks continued to rake in millions of dollars from record sales every year. Even in the years since the Covid-19 pandemic, he retained enough name recognition to sell out multiple concerts.

How much does Garth Brooks make per concert?

As of 2022, Garth Brooks’ net worth came partially from record sales and partially from real estate holdings. While he kept numerous luxurious mansions over the years, he spent much of the 2010s and 2020s in a Nashville estate worth more than $1.1 million.

That said, Brooks continued to perform live throughout the 2020s. In 2019, he earned $76.1 million from his ongoing stadium tour, which meant that he grossed $5.8 million from each of his concerts that year. And while he had to postpone his tour during the Covid-19 pandemic, he came back swinging with a new set of tour dates in 2021. “To be one of the first people out to step into the stadiums, it’s an honor, but also it’s a great responsibility,” he told USA TODAY at the time. “I owe it to this country to hopefully be some kind of example on doing things the right way.” In the end, Brooks’ risk paid off: He earned almost $6.4 million for each of his concerts that year.

Despite Garth Brooks’ net worth being well beyond that of an average American, he has maintained a modest world outlook throughout the years. Before beginning his latest Las Vegas residency in 2023, Brooks admitted to Billboard, “Still to this day, I’m floored that I got a second half of a career.” Ultimately, it’s that positive and humble outlook that has helped Brooks become one of the most popular and profitable celebrities of all time.

