Meet Garth Brooks’ Children—His Youngest Daughter Is Also a Country Singer

He’s got friends in low places, and kids who he holds on top of the world. Garth Brooks’ children have likely inspired some of his songs over the years, but his three girls have since flown the nest and started lives of their own. Brooks shares his girls with ex-wife Sandy Mahl, and has been outspoken about both the highs and lows of raising children.

Brooks took a step back from music in 2000 to raise his daughters, but later made a comeback in 2015. That year, he told People that “there’s nothing that can touch” being a dad, and adding that kids “are the greatest joy and the greatest heartache you’ll ever have.”

“The saying is, as long as your babies are healthy, everything else you can deal with. If they have D’s, if they flunk, you deal with it,” he continued. “You can introduce them to the Lord, teach them manners, teach them to believe in themselves, but the truth is, they’re going to be who they’re going to be.”

So who are Garth Brooks’ children? Meet his three daughters below.

Who are Garth Brooks children?

Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks

Born: July 8, 1992

Taylor followed in both her mom and dad’s footsteps when it came to choosing a college. She attended Oklahoma State University where she studied history from 2010 to 2016. She later went on to join the Theological Studies Master’s program at Vanderbilt University Divinity School.

Garth gushed over Taylor in his 2019 A&E documentary Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On, saying: “Taylor is quiet courage. Taylor will trade her life for someone she doesn’t know.”

Like her dad, Taylor also enjoys giving back. In 2019, she joined Garth, his wife, Trisha Yearwood, and her younger sister Allie to help Habitat for Humanity at the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, which helped to build over 20 homes in the Nashville area.

August Anna Brooks

Born: May 3, 1994

August Anna Brooks is Garth’s middle daughter, who made him a first-time grandfather in July 2013 when she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Karalynn, with her high school sweetheart, Chance Michael Russell.

While Garth was thrilled for the arrival of Karalynn, he also issued a statement asking for privacy for his family. “Our family would first like to thank everyone for their warm wishes and sweet celebration of Baby K’s arrival,” he said in a statement to E!. “Our children’s lives have always been extremely private and they have been endlessly encouraged to be their own people. We have always wanted them to be individuals and NOT be known as ‘someone’s daughters.'”

“I have been amazed and grateful how the press has always respected this. I now ask that respect to please continue as this young family begins the greatest days of their lives,” he added.

Following the birth of their first child, August and Chance went on to tie the know and welcome another baby girl, Gwendolyn, in December 2016. August attended the University of Oklahoma. In his documentary, Garth used three words to describe his middle child: “Intelligence, stubbornness, will.”

Allie Colleen Brooks

Born: July 28, 1996

Allie, the youngest of Garth’s children, is the most well-known, thanks to her booming music career. Allie released her debut album, Stones, in November 2021. Ahead of the release, Allie spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what music means to her.

“For me, music has always made sense, it’s always been good,” she said. “As a female and as a woman, it has always made me feel really pretty. I feel beautiful when I sing.”

Despite Garth being one of the most famous singers of his time, Allie shared that she was shy to sing around him, but that he was always super supportive, as was her entire family. “Oddly enough, I didn’t sing in front of my family a lot but they were always hearing me you know, like, ‘Allie was always in the shower or the closet for some reason singing stuff,’ you know what I mean?” she explained. “They knew, they supported everything amazing, but like, I was never one to get my guitar on the couch in front of my family and play music or anything.”

During a September 2021 interview with Kelly Clarkson on her talk show, Garth said Allie reminds him of the former American Idol. “You two guys remind me scarily of each other because one, both of you can sing anything but what kills me is neither one of you seem to ever wear out,” Garth said. “It’s like two o’clock in the morning, and she’s still [talking].” According to her Instagram—which has over 53 thousand followers—Allie is an animal lover, who adores horses and dogs.

