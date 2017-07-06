Garmentory’s Exclusive Summer Capsule Is a Minimalist’s Dreams

Even if you don’t already know Garmentory by name, you’ve certainly bookmarked at least one of the hundreds of modern, Instagram-famous brands it houses like Ajaie Alaie, Ilana Kohn, VereVerto, or Lykke Wolf. Yep—we’re talking about that super-chic leather fanny pack that 2011-you would have cringed at, or the head-to-toe rust outfit that’s been making the rounds on the ‘gram this past week. Basically, Garmentory is home to every look that’s made you stop in your tracks in recent memory.
And this week, the site launched its exclusive summer capsule collection, and just as you’d imagine, it’s filled with 150-plus awesome pieces that looks like they’ve spent the past two or so decades hanging out in a super-cool vintage store—and we mean that in the best way. Even better? We whittled down the lookbook to our favorite 17 shots—and annotated it.
Ahead, the best indie pieces to shop from Garmentory’s summer capsule collection, plus more than a dozen warm-weather styling tips we learned from the lookbook.
See that center knot? Yea, you're about to see that a lot—and it's a great way to make a baggy tee look more fitted.
ALR Cotton Tee, $65; at Garmentory
Photo:
Garmentory
Swap out a belt for a v chic fanny pack. Yes, we're serious.
VereVerto Deco Belt Bag, $340; at Garmentory
Photo:
Garmentory
Let your jeans fall all the way to the floor for a relaxed, too-cool vibe.
Alexa Stark Woven Denim Tank, $286; at Garmentory
Photo:
Garmentory
This majorly flattering co-ord set proves rust is totally a warm-weather color.
Ajaie Alaie Transitional Top, $96; at Garmentory; Ajaie Alaie Transitional Skirt, $160; at Garmentory
Photo:
Garmentory
Swap out your bodysuit or crop top for a chic, cut-out one-piece bathing suit.
Priory Wen Pant, $194; at Garmentory
Photo:
Garmentory
Channel Alexa Chung's insouciance with a half-tuck.
Seek Collective Jynne Top, $218; at Garmentory
Photo:
Garmentory
Swap out your blazer for a breezy, open button-down.
Botanica Workshop Linder Convertible Slip, $198; at Garmentory; Waltz Long Skirt, $270; a Garmentory
Photo:
Garmentory
This is our version of a summer power suit.
Lauren Winter Tie Blazer, $190; at Garmentory; Lauren Winter Wide Pant, $190; at Garmentory
Photo:
Garmentory
Get extra coverage by paring a tee under a bra-top.
Waltz Bralette Top, $270; at Garmentory
Photo:
Garmentory
See? Denim on denim doesn't have to read "Canadian Tuxedo."
Lykke Wullf Bustier Top, $130; at Garmentory; Alexa Stark Denim Ruffle Dress, $300; at Garmentory
Photo:
Garmentory
Swap your strapless bra out for a bikini top and you'll be perpetually beach-ready.
Lindsay Robinson Clay Dress, $245; at Garmentory
Photo:
Garmentory
Here's proof that black can be summer-appropriate.
Index Series Annecy Wrap Slip Dress; $264; at Garmentory
Photo:
Garmentory
Go blue on white on blue on white.
Evens Wool Top, $198; at Garmentory
Photo:
Garmentory
Get matchy-matchy with a watercolor co-ord set for a summery look.
Strathcona Camisole and Shorts Set, $180; at Garmentory
Photo:
Garmentory
Make a matching set feel day-to-night-ready by pairing it with colorful heels.
Maria Dora Frill Wide Leg Pant, $580; at Garmentory; Maria Dora Boy Jacket Cardigan, $580; at Garmentory
Photo:
Garmentory