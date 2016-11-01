This Majorly Hip Retailer Garmentory Just Launched Childrenswear

You already know Garmentory as a premier destination for indie brands like Ilana Kohn, Ulla Johnson, and Pari Desai. Using a marketplace model, Garmentory lets you shop directly from both contemporary designers and vintage boutiques—many of which encouraging pricetag haggling with the “make an offer” feature. And today, the retailer is launching a kids’ pop-up shop, which is particularly exciting for someone who has both a 10-month-old nephew and about four pregnant friends at any given time (read: me). I’m not alone in the excitement either: Just about everyone in the STYLECASTER office mentioned the struggle of finding adorable clothes for their kids’ friends, especially when they routinely dress better than we do.

“The kids’ market for people who shop in our segment is crazy right now,” says co-counter and VP of Merchandise and Brand Adele Tetangco, also a mother of two. “I really wanted to showcase that to our community by offering clothing and items for kids you’d want and wear for yourself.”

Plus, so many of the designers and boutique owners they work with are having kids right now—as are their customers. “It feels like a natural and organic extension of Garmentory for the gift giving season,” says Elisa Kosonen, VP of Communications, who’s hoping the popup becomes an annual occurrence. See some of the most adorable lookbook photos from brands like Bien Bien, Beru Kids, and Mimobee and shop their collections ahead.