23 Ways to Turn Your Garment Rack into Actual Home Decor

In middle school, I decided it was time to decorate my bedroom. Until that point, my parents had managed things—filling my room with baseline decor, like a bed and dresser. But at age 13, it was my time. And the first piece of decor I set out to purchase was a mannequin. Yep, like the kind of thing you’d find in a clothing store.
You see, I was really into fashion. And I dreamt of having a way to display my recently styled outfits for all to see.
I eventually got my hands on a mannequin, spent a few weeks dressing it, and then gave up. I quickly discovered it’s incredibly tedious to change an inanimate object in and out of clothing on the reg, and I realized there were other, more practical ways to announce my love of fashion through decor. One of the most convenient among them: the garment rack.
Sure, garment racks are also the kind of thing you’d typically find in a clothing store. But unlike mannequins, they’re actually a practical way to store and display clothing—mostly because you don’t have to dress anything, but also because you can take hangers off and put them back on with genuine ease.
I ended up acquiring a garment rack sometime in high school, and I used it for everything. Every Sunday, I’d style the outfits I planned to wear that week and keep them on my rack. Before vacations, I’d use my rack to work through my getaway wardrobe until I reached pared-down perfection. And packing for college, I used my rack to compartmentalize my wardrobe: Stuff I thought I’d bring with me went on the rack, and stuff I thought I might not need stayed in the closet.
The options for organization were endless—plus I was able to display my love of fashion through bedroom decor, which is really what I’d wanted to do in the first place.
Whether putting a garment rack in your room is a creative choice or necessity (I know how small New York City apartments can get) for you, there are plenty of ways to go about it. Here, 23 genuinely cute ways to turn your garment rack into a piece of home decor.
Assemble whole outfits by hanging clothes on your rack and putting accessories under it.
Photo:
Eenigwonen.
Make your extended closet blend into the background by only hanging clothes that match your walls.
Industrial rolling garment rack, $228 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy/Tyler Kingston Shop.
Perfect for planning your next getaway.
Photo:
Mes Caprices Belges.
Not sure where to put your lingerie? Problem solved.
Photo:
Pinterest.
Hang shelves above your garment rack to create a straight up closet wall.
Photo:
Amara.
Put a curtain behind your garment rack to give it even more of a homey feel.
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Fill your garment rack corner with hats, shoes and more.
Photo:
Instagram/@youyuanhitout.
Position near a mirror for an optimal trying-things-on situation.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
Grace Bonney.
Instead of getting a traditional garment rack, hang a tree branch to achieve ultimate bohemian home decor status.
Photo:
Nothern Delight.
Save money on a headboard and opt for a garment rack, instead.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
Decor8.
Go the minimalist route and hang a few articles of clothing, rather than filling your rack.
Photo:
Sara Medina Lind.
I would've never considered hanging records above a garment rack, but honestly, it works.
Photo:
Ushuaia Living.
Bright, consistent colors will keep everything looking great.
Hanging branch clothing rack, $96 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy/Kekoni.
Get a garment rack with a shoe shelf for ultimate accessory display potential.
Photo:
CC Moda.
If your suitcase is cute, why not display it, too?
Photo:
Style Discount.
An expert lesson in filling a space without making it feel cluttered.
Black iron minimal rail, $143 at Little Deer
Photo:
Little Deer.
If your bedroom has a palette, make sure your garment rack does, too.
Photo:
Stylizmo.
Think outside the box and get a hanging garment rack instead of a traditional rolling one.
Photo:
A Beautiful Mess.
Remember, not everything has to be symmetrical.
Clothing rack, $325 at Monroe Trades
Photo:
Monroe Trades.
Hard to go wrong with a rose gold rack.
Photo:
Auguste et Claire.
The perfect thing to put in corners too small for anything else.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
Jessica Alexander.
Like a coat closet—but cuter.
Photo:
Decouvrir l'Endroit du Decor.
An excellent place to store your capsule wardrobe.
Photo:
Pinterest.