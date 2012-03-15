Gareth Pugh’s New Job: A Liza Minnelli Impersonator (VIDEO)

Last night in London, world-renowned British department store Selfridges (a.k.a. my version of retail heaven) celebrated the launch of their Womens Designer Galleries with a star-studded evening which included a showing of several short fashion films from some of the department store’s favorite fashion houses and designers including Alexander McQueen, Comme des Garçons, Dries Van Noten and former Rick Owens intern, Gareth Pugh.

Teaming up with filmmaker Ruth Hogben (who Pugh has previously worked with before on a few fashion flicks), Pugh’s contribution to this new exhibition sees the London-bred, Paris-based fashion designer giving us what seems to be a belated birthday tribute to the great dame herself, Liza Minnelli.

In the fashion film, Pugh manages to go all Cabaret on us–jazz hands and all. Also, that floating cube in the beginning of the short is reminding us of when the designer sent a model down the runway during his Spring 2008 ready-to-wear show with a black cube on her head. A coincidence, maybe?

See it for yourself in the video player below, or if you’re lucky enough to be in London this month, be sure to check out all of the films in person at the Old Selfridges Hotel from now till March 25th.

(P.S. I think Pugh might have even just found his second calling — as a celebrity guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.)