Garden Party: An Original Fashion Editorial

Today we dive into a jungle-inspired fantasy with photographer Seng Jakoon, and when we say jungle, we’re being literal—the gorgeous headpieces in the feature were made from real summer blossoms and lush greenery! Now that’s what we call having a green thumb. Browse the gallery ahead for the latest summer styles inspired by rich tones of nature’s best flora.

Photographer: Seng Jariangrojkul

Assistant: Mont Thanaphon

Prop stylist: Tiriree Kananuruk

Wardrobe stylist: Nista Permpoon

MUA/ Hair stylist: Yuui @yuuivision

Model: Nikola @Major