Garden Party

Channeling ‘Princess Margaret on acid” Luella’s s/s 09 show had ladylike dresses and asymmetrical tiered skirts in a palette of psychedelic ice-cream shades. It may be time to raid your old aunt’s wardrobe because that’s exactly where you’ll find the old-school tulle gloves, pillbox and diamante jewelry to accessorize the kooky look. Summery liberty prints were back again and just as sweet with frills and tucks in all the right places. Luella ditched her usual ‘geek chic’ because it’s time for high tea.

(1) See by Chloe silk mini dress, $485, at net-a-porter.com; (2) Zimmermann summer lovers bikini, $220, at net-a-porter.com; (3) A.P.C lurex belt with toggle, $60 at lagarconne.com; (4) Nina Ricci Nina eau de toilette, $41, at sephora.com; (5) Sephora color play palette, $22, at sephora.com; (6) Rebecca Minkoff morning after mini bag with strap, $595, at shopbop.com; (7) Forever 21 glasses, $5.80, at forever21.com; (8) Old Navy wide headband, $4.50, at oldnavy.com; (9) Leighton necklace, $14.80, at forever21.com; (10) Bottega Veneta Intrecciato print loafter, $615, at net-a-porter.com