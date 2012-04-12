Dig It Yourself: A Guide To The Perfect Summer Garden Party

Have you ever walked into a party and been instantly struck by how gorgeous the room is? Sometimes the decor steals the show and the food is just a supporting act. But while enjoying the ambiance of a gorgeously orchestrated fête is easy, creating the atmosphere is no easy feat. But Jung Lee, a superstar in the world of event design, seems to have that magic touch that allows the many aspects of her parties to come together seamlessly.
Lee has planned events for the Bvlgari family and was the mastermind behind Katy Perry‘s album release party. With her company Fête, “a full service event planning and design production firm,” Lee helps build custom experiences for all of her clients. Always down for a good party, we caught up with Lee and asked the guru for tips on how to throw a perfect summer garden party. Some of us aren’t lucky enough to have a green space begging for a romantic dinner party, so many of Lee’s recommendations can be adapted for a rooftop or apartment party.
Foods on the Table:
Using foods on the table as part of the décor creates a warm, inviting tone at your party. Use a footed vase or small plate to showcase grapes, peaches, tomatoes or even bread sticks/cheese sticks -- the appeal of this look is the abundance and overflowing nature of the foods.
The grapes give the table a Tuscan vibe -- the perfect thing for an outdoor summer party.
Having fruit on display breaks up the monotony of a long, crowded table.
These cute little candles add a little light and playfulness to the table's layout.
Breadsticks look cute and are also a delicious snack to tide you over while you're waiting in between courses.
Bar Stylizing:
We love creating interactive bars for guests to help themselves at events. Fill infusion jars with your favorite drink -- Caipirinha, Margarita, Sangria -- provide plenty of glassware, ice and fresh fruit to top it off.
These cute drinks are a fun way to get involved with what's being served at your party without having to mix the actual drink.
We love the set-up of this do-it-yourself bar.
Summer Drinks with Straws/Stirrers:
Specialty cocktails are always on our list of drinks to serve. You can order mason jars, striped or polka-for straws, and custom stirrers online to add a unique touch to your cocktails.
These adorable stirrers add personality to the refreshing cocktails.
Lavender on the Table:
Especially great for an outdoor summer party, potted Lavender looks great and smells even better! Buy an aged, glazed pot with a lot of character (white clay or terracotta, for example) and fill it with potting soil and a blooming Lavender plant.
Small Trees on the Table:
The manicured look of a topiary plant is truly elegant and adds a great architectural detail to your dinner table. Purchase a topiary, like this Myrtle Topiary, from your local garden store and re-plant in a contemporary box (it can be any material -- glass, white porcelain, wood). It's important to keep the look clean and contemporary -- so don't be afraid to trim the topiary to get the right effect.
Moss on the Table:
Moss on a dinner table? It's not as crazy as it sounds -- clump moss is a great accent of textured greenery. Start with a miniature mint julep cup, fill with oasis and use small dark colored pins to hold in place and layer in clump moss to create a mushroom-shaped top over the cup.
