Garance Doré’s Jil Sander Sneak Peek; Lori Goldstein Goes LOGO Instant Chic During Fashion Week

Photo: Garance Dor Courtesy of Jil Sander

SITES WE LOVE:

Garance Dor is co-hosting Jil Sander Navy’s Fashion’s Night Out and will showcase her own personal interpretation of the collection. Who’s already loving that sneak peek image? September 10, at 30 Howard Street (at the Corner of Crosby Street, NYC) (Jil Sander)

Anna Wintour personally approved all 150 looks for the Fashion’s Night Out runway show. Can anyone spell control freak? (WWD)

Check out a hint of what stylist extraordinaire Lori Goldstein‘s chic QVC collection, Logo Instant Chic, will look like when it goes on sale during Fashion Week on September 10 and 15. (Logo Instant Chic)



Courtesy of Logo Instant Chic

Kelly Osbourne has been loosening up her buttons, baby, and after a year of crazy dieting, she’s showing off her sexy bod by performing with the Pussycat Dolls. (NY Daily News)

Simon Doonan is moving his column away from the pink paper, the NY Observer, and will now lend his bon mots to Slate. (Gawker)

NARS debuted their Pure Matte lipstick yesterday with a short film featuring Canadian beauty Heather Marks and director Tim Richardson’s play on reflections proving that Marks looks good from every angle. (YouTube)

Blair and Serena may not be the fairest girls of all on the Gossip Girl set. Model Karlie Kloss is rumored to be making an appearance on the show. (Modelinia)

TWITTER:

RT @harleyvnewton @jess_stam @nylonmag Jess x 2 http://tweetphoto.com/42863053

There are only so many people in the world who can tweet photos of themselves holding magazines with their visage on the cover. Here’s two of them:



RT @bryanboy Come to me oh Burberry Prorsum shearling canvas coathttp://bit.ly/bhLZcg

Let us know if just asking for it works BB…

RT @Bergdorfs And now I present a familial footwear conundrum. Courtesy 3.1 Phillip Lim & …http://tweetphoto.com/42846006

I mean, I’d borrow my bro’s shoes if they were cool enough and fit.



RT @Oh_So_Coco Only once a century does a day this epic occur… Ladies and gentlemen, today is 9-02-10. (cue theme song)

Let’s just hope 90210 (the original) still matters in the next century. That show has lessons for every generation.

RT @NicoleMillerNYC My design team channeling 90210! Maybe I have been working them too hard. http://twitpic.com/2kk8s0

We don’t care that this is getting redundant, 90210 Day is our new favorite holiday!



