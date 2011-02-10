Garance Dore’s NYC Pad, Lady Gaga Gets Her Boobs Grabbed

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

David Koma produced a capsule collection for Topshop that’s super sexy. (Telegraph)

The New York Times reports that Garance Dore moved in with bf Scott Schuman. I repeat, the New York Times repeated this dire piece of information. (NYT)

Lady Gaga once had her boobs grabbed by Alexander McQueen because he told her they reminded him of Isabella Blow’s boobs. I’m sure it was an honor. (Fashionologie)

Carine Roitfeld has a plan but she doesn’t really want to come clean on what it is, saying, “I have a new project, and Im just coming here for this event because Im working with amfAR and its very important for me to be here tonight. Tomorrow my son has an art show. And I have a book that was very late to finish with Rizzoli.” hmm. (The Cut)

Proper Attire has teamed up with Vena Cava, who created playful packaging for the brand using common sex terms, a play on one of their popular designs. The designers hope that the stylish condoms will encourage people to talk about safe sex. Love. It. (Vena Cava)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

RT @psimadethis PS! I just found my valentine! Ikat booties by @Aldo_shoes @_IFB http://plixi.com/p/76221118 #adorable

RT @StevenRojas I only came here to do two things…Kick some #hashtag and #tweet…and it looks like I’m all out of characters. It’s almost like a haiku!

RT @Fashionista_com Alexa Chung Covers Net-a-Porters New Print Magazine fashionista.com/2011/02/alexa- Looks like #adorable is trending

RT @dmmwitted Stepped put to grab a salad from across the street. Came back 10 mins later to 42 new emails. #FML #unsustainable We feel you.

RT @vmagazine Jeremy Laing reveals his inspiration for his Fall/Winter 2011 collection: “SUN RA at night = MOON RA.” http://bit.ly/ejkuh4 Sounds very True Blood.

