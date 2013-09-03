Garance Doré on How to Get Noticed by a Street Style Photographer

With the start of New York Fashion Week only two days away, one of the world’s biggest displays of street style is on the horizon. Veteran street style photographer Garance Doré is, of course, is also getting ready for the action, starting with the launch of Macy’s adorable new Paris-inspired Maison Jules line, for which she shot the ad campaign.

We caught up with Garance and asked her the one thing everyone wants to know: how to get noticed by a street style photographer. Read on for more!

“Street style now is so many different things,” the Paris native and current New Yorker told StyleCaster. “How I would notice someone is if they have a certain ease, a certain allure, a certain way to carry yourself. The clothes are supposed to accompany that movement and that style,” she said.

“It’s not just about the clothes. It’s about the person who’s wearing them. I feel like for me, it’s more about the women I shoot than the exact what [designer] is this and what is that. It’s usually more of a thing that works together. It’s about being yourself, living in your clothes in harmony.”

Doré and her partner, The Sartorialist photographer (and one of our Most Stylish New Yorkers!) Scott Schuman, often exchange ideas and inspirations for photography–as well as their own style.

“We show each other a lot of stuff,” she says. “Even more this weekend, because we were doing the closet clean for fall. So we’re like, ‘What do you think of this jacket?’ ‘Ehh, you didn’t wear it at all, I don’t think you should keep it.’ So yeah, we totally help each other!”