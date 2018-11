As we mentioned previously, Garance Doré designed a collection of T-shirts for the Gap as part of a celebration of their 40th anniversary. The collection will be sold during London Fashion Week at a pop-up shop on Carnaby Street along with limited edition creations by Pierre Hardy, Albertus Swanpoel and Pharrel Williams.

Doré took photos of the shirts on Friday and posted them to her blog this weekend.

The tank is my favorite, which one do you like best?