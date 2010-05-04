Garance Doré Shoots Club Monaco Lookbook In NYC

Garance Dor image by WilliamYan.com

Perusing our favorite street-style blogs for a little inspiration fix has become as de rigueur as afternoon coffee runs. That said, it’s easy to forget that the creatives behind the blogs are often real-life, working photogs.

Garance Dor is here to remind us that she doesn’t just write a blog in two languages, she’s also hard at work behind the lens and this time for a mainstream, giant brand. Dor has been tapped to shoot Club Monaco’s Fall 2010 lookbook only the brand’s second to features models.

The Polo Ralph Lauren-owned retailer didn’t waste the opportunity by booking just any mannequins. Instead, they opted for a bit of a motley crew of cool kids: The shoot includes girl-about-town Byrdie Bell, Dossier Journal co-founder Alex Friedman, Teen Vogue assistant beauty editor Laurel Pantin, Club Monaco womens merchant Maria McManus and furniture designer Jeff Raynor.

Taken in the style of Dor’s blog that is, airy and sun-dappled with a French laissez-faire chicness about it on the streets of NYC’s West Village and Meatpacking District, the lookbook is filled with cobbled roadways that recall the photog’s homeland, Paris bien sur.

With The Sartorialist’s Scott Schuman as beau, the picture perfect couple may just be making a run for fashion campaigns. Watch out Inez & Vinoodh!

For those interested in shopping the looks, the Fall collection is slated to hit U.S. Club Monaco locations in July.

