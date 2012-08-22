Shop Now: Style Blogger Garance Doré Creates Capsule Collection For Kate Spade

We’re usually pretty wary when we hear of yet another style blogger branching out into the design realm — though we certainly don’t blame them for trying. All those emotions were shoved aside, however, when we heard the recent news on WWD about fashion illustrator, blogger and one-half of street style power couple (with Sartorialist beau Scott Schuman) Garance Doré partnering with Kate Spade for a capsule collection.

Considering her drawing technique and general aesthetic, we can see the draw of her work for a brand like Kate Spade. The mini-collection includes 1950s inspired cocktail dresses, bags and accessories, with some of the pieces even featuring illustrations by the artist herself. Read on to see more of her capsule collection and be sure to visit Kate Spade online to snag a limited-edition piece for yourself!