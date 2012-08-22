StyleCaster
Shop Now: Style Blogger Garance Doré Creates Capsule Collection For Kate Spade

Liz Doupnik
by
We’re usually pretty wary when we hear of yet another style blogger branching out into the design realm — though we certainly don’t blame them for trying. All those emotions were shoved aside, however, when we heard the recent news on WWD about fashion illustrator, blogger and one-half of street style power couple (with Sartorialist beau Scott SchumanGarance Doré partnering with Kate Spade for a capsule collection.

Considering her drawing technique and general aesthetic, we can see the draw of her work for a brand like Kate Spade. The mini-collection includes 1950s inspired cocktail dresses, bags and accessories, with some of the pieces even featuring illustrations by the artist herself. Read on to see more of her capsule collection and be sure to visit Kate Spade online to snag a limited-edition piece for yourself!

1 of 22

We're loving the capsule collection Garance Doré  designed for Kate Spade -- check out the pieces here.

Garance Doré Rainey Dress, $498, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Garance Doré Umbrella, $78, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Garance Doré Melanie Dress, $448, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Garance Doré Hilarious iPhone Case, $40, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Garance Doré Laura Top, $248, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Garance Doré Massie, $498, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Garance Doré Julia, $88, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Jessie Top, $298, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Garance Doré Dianne Trench, $678, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Garance Doré Davie, $60, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

All The Girls Are Crazy Idiom Bangle, $128, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Garance Doré Georgie, $98, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Garance Doré Bon Shopper, $198, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Garance Doré Bon Shopper, $198, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Garance Doré Massie, $498, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Garance Doré Dylan Skirt, $398, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Garance Doré Georgie, $98, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Garance Doré Anya, $348, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Garance Doré Massie, $348, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Garance Doré Studio Pull Over, $128, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

Garance Doré Cocktail iPhone Case, $40, at Kate Spade

Photo: via KateSpade.com/

