Name: Chris Viggiano

Age: 30

Occupation: Designer

Location: NYC

1. What is your go-to shopping destination?

Flea markets and Duane Reade.



2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

I’m fun-loving and down to earth.



3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

A baja pullover.

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Anyone pushing the envelope and surviving in this tough-ass economy.



5. What is your favorite tradition?

Unwrapping presents at Christmas.

6. If your life were made into a movie, who would you want to star as you? Why?

Andy Warhol, because he’s influential.

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

1000 B.C.

8. If you could be on the cover of any magazine in the world, what would it be and what would you wear?

National Geographic, in colorful Peruvian attire.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde.

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Socks, shoes, bracelets, jeans, and hot underwear.

11. What is one beauty product you can’t imagine living life without?

A Mason Pearson brush that my grandmother gave me.

12. Tell us about your signature drink- what is it, where do you get it?

A glass of chilled Beaujolais.



13. It’s your Final Supper– who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

A truckload of cheese with my family and friends.

14. What movie could you watch 30 times and still love unconditionally?

Teen Witch.



15. What theme song best describes your life?

“Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson.

16. What inspires you?

Living life. My inspiration comes when I least expect it.



17. What’s next?

How about what’s NOW?