Gap Just Wants Everyone To ‘Dress Normal’ This Fall

Put away the over-the-top hats, sparkly shoes, and street style-bait statement dresses, because—if Gap has anything to do with it—we’ll be dressing “normal” this fall. “Dress Normal” is the tagline for Gap’s fall ads featuring the likes of “Girls’” star Zosia Mamet, “Mad Men’s” Elisabeth Moss, “Boardwalk Empire’s” Michael K. Williams, and actress Anjelica Huston. Other phrases the campaign is throwing about include “dress like no one’s watching” and “let your actions speak louder than your clothes.”

The “normal” campaign falls in line with Gap’s recent push to move away from trends and reinforce its position as a comfortable, classic, approachable American label. After colored jeans made a splash in 2012, the retailer urged shoppers to get “back to blue.” Plus, the fashion industry’s buzz term of late—normcore—could also have something to do with it, along with the resurgence of casual basics like ripped jeans and simple T-shirts.

“There’s certainly a long tradition at Gap that people come first and that the clothes are there to make you feel like your best self, and we’ve been unapologetic about that for years,” Gap’s Global Chief Marketing Officer Seth Farbman told Buzzfeed in an interview. “‘Dress Normal’ is a reinforcement of that idea…When you’re dressing normal, you’re really your truest and most confident and authentic self,” he said.

Makes sense for Gap, though it’s an interesting marketing choice for a retailer whose sole aim is to inspire people to buy clothes. But we guess if the clothes you’re selling are “normal,” it makes perfect sense.

