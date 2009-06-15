Gap Design Editions Land Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the big day. Yes, Gap’s latest Design Editions hit select Gap stores nationwide and gap.com tomorrow, June 16. As we reported earlier, this time around Gap commissioned CFDA nominated designers Alexander Wang, Albertus Swanepoel and Vena Cava’s Lisa Maycock and Sophie Buhai to rework traditional khakis. The results include amazing bucket hats by Swanepoel, geometrically printed dresses by the girls behind Vena Cava, and a deconstructed motorcycle jacket from Wang.

If that weren’t enough, tomorrow at 10:30am, Gap Creative Director Patrick Robinson will be on hand with the designers at Gap’s flagship location at 54th and 5th for a meet-and-greet with their fans (read: me).

Considering the hype around these designers and from the pictures we’ve seen, the goods aren’t just good; they’re great. If you’re in NY, I recommend heading over to Gap’s flagship early (expect lines) and if you aren’t, log on to gap.com and keep refreshing till they show up.

For an early look, check out the products in our Shop as well!

It’s a tough call, but the High-Waisted Pleated Pants are my favorite.