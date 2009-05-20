Gap Design Editions, Confirmed

WWD confirms what we were pretty sure we totally knew for sure, that Gap’s latest Gap Design Editions, their limited edition collections with CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, includes Alexander Wang, Vena Cava, and Albertus Swanepoel.

The big news is that the collection will drop in stores on June 16, but we always love an excuse to post photos of some of our favorite models, Raquel Zimmerman, Anna Jagodzinska, Arlenis Sosa and Coco Rocha, too.

Mark your calendars, but you better not get in between me and the Alexander Wang zippered blazer on the 16th because I have my eye on the prize.

Alexander Wang

Albertus Swanepoel