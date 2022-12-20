Gap Is Offering an Extra 50% Off Hundreds of Cozy Basics — Including the Loungewear TikTok Swears ‘Reminds Me of Skims’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The holiday parties have come and gone, and if you still have a few lingering events on your calendar this year, chances are they’re wrapping up soon. And you know what that means! It’s officially cozy season. Literally come Dec. 22, you cannot convince me to put on real clothes, real pants or any shoe that’s not a cozy Ugg-like slipper. Luckily this Gap sale heard my wishlist because they’re offering the cutest coziest basics that are on sale right now for up to 50 percent off.

Whether you’re shopping for someone on your list or are just exhausted by shopping for others and want to treat yourself, now’s the perfect time to take advantage of this sale. From now until Dec. 24, you can take advantage of 40 percent off deals on regular priced styles, an extra 50 percent off of sale items and 20 percent off of your entire purchase with code PERK. If that sounds like too much to remember, don’t worry. Prices and codes are clearly marked on all of the items you’re shopping to make it easier than ever. Here are the best Skims dupes available in the sale, according to TikTok.

Seamless Ribbed Bralette

OMG I need one in every color. Especially that very Skims-esque blue. You can grab the blue and black styles for just under $20 with the 40 percent off automatic discount, plus the 20 percent off code PERK at checkout. There are eight other shades to check out as well.

LENZING™ TENCEL™ Modal Pajama Shirt

This is the pajama set that TikTok user @natashafigueroa1021 said reminded her of the iconic Skims set. Right now as part of the sale you can pick it up for just $31.96 after you enter code PERK at checkout.

Cozy Sherpa Pants

Can’t you just picture it? You just finished Christmas dinner and it’s time to curl up on the couch and watch all of Emily in Paris in one sitting. These are the pants you’re wearing. Don’t forget to enter PERK at checkout for an additional 20 percent off.

Breathe Thong

Grab a few of these thongs to refresh your underwear drawer in time for the year. Is that a thing? It should be.

Sherpa Clogs

Okay, so it’s not quite a Skims comparison, but you know those viral Birkenstock clogs that are sold out everywhere? These are the perfect affordable dupe! Pick them up for just $34.40 with code PERK.