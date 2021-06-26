Gap Debuted Their Iconic Hoodie In A Limited-Edition Brown Hue

There are a lot of “lame” pieces from my childhood that I never thought would make a comeback, but Gap sweatshirts definitely have the number one spot on the list. Don’t hate me, Gap fans, I too have a fond nostalgia for the look! Still, I never thought of it as cool, so when Gen Z tastemakers started obsessing over these logo hoodies, I knew it was only a matter of time before I’d be wanting one myself. Call me a sucker for a good trend! I’ve been called worse.

I digress—this morning, Gap announced the debut of a brand new Arch Logo Hoodie, available for preorder as we speak. Just as the silhouette’s comeback is unexpected, so too is the season’s most popular hue: brown. With this in mind, I’m sure you’re not shocked to find that the new hoodie comes in this chocolatey shade. TBH, it’s a total vibe.

After a vintage version of the iconic hoodie in brown vent totally viral on TikTok earlier this year, resellers started flipping old-school Gap sweatshirts for up to $300 a pop. Fortunately, buyers can now shop the brand directly during this limited-edition drop. And while the brown iteration won’t last long, there are lots of opportunities to shop on the way.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Along with the limited-edition brown sweatshirt presale, Gap is also announcing the Gap Hoodie Color Comeback competition, a TikTok-led campaign that will allow the brand to crowdsource ideas for new colorways, to be released sometime this fall.

If brown isn’t your speed, participating in the competition is key! And TBH, these hoodies would look good in any hue. A look back at Gap history shows the piece first debuted in 1995, when it was available in red, navy, black and gray in the Boys and Baby categories. It wasn’t until 1998 that a Mens version debuted—and the Womens range didn’t get its own Arch Logo Hoodie until 2010. Wasn’t that, like, five minutes ago?!

Either way, the look is back and I’m ready and willing to lean in. If you feel the same, head over to the Gap website and snag your brown hoodie own presale ASAP (or you can snag a few other colorways on sale right now). And don’t forget to stop scrolling TikTok for a few seconds to help them select some new shades, too!