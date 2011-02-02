GAP 1969: Patrick Robinson On Premium Denim + American Girls

LA may be thought of as the denim mecca, but GAP is bringing the scene to SoHo with its new 1969 boutique. Open, white, and with buzz words like Japanese denim in the air, the space owns a cool, laidback style not wholly unlike its Creative Director Patrick Robinson.



Robinson is the man behind a whole new GAP that no one is falling into anymore, the idea is more of a swagger, maybe? Robinson has his high fashion progeny stamped on 1969, the brand’s denim initiative that’s been years in the making, complete with a brand new LA-based production space and the first 1969 standalone on Robertson Boulevard (SoHo is the second).

It’s still that mass wonderland, GAP, though and the idea is to stay true to the brand’s inclusive roots. The Creative Director explains,” The thought is to keep pushing 1969 to a more and more premium place, but keeping the prices where GAP should be. All the jeans in the store will stay exclusive, meaning you can’t get them anywhere else – only here or the Robertson store – and still the prices are completely reasonable.”

Those prices? The new indigo high-rise trouser jean retails for $69.50, about a third of most likely any pair of skinny jeans on your bod right now.

Exclusivity is one of the operative words here. Who doesn’t get a little jealous when Europe gets an exclusive and we’re not privy? I had to ask, what’s the difference between the Gap markets the US versus Asia and Europe? “For women, you guys will buy anything,” Robinson says with a laugh.

“It’s interesting, we’re selling more sophisticated things quicker in Europe and a lot more of the skinny, smaller, cropped classics in China or in Japan and Asia. Americans are sort of all over the place – instead of just one of those ideas, they’re coming in and wanting a skinny, a cropped, a slouched and they’re buying them all at the same time because American women think more occasion-based.” Hey, a girl needs options.

And with that range inhabiting a lot of my closet at least, it’s obvious the denim market is strong enough to support a whole stand-alone boutique in NYC. Robinson gets to the heart, soul and great ass behind the whole incessant global denim fixation, “It makes you look hot and you look damn sexy in it, and if you’re going on a date, you kind of always think of how your ass is going to look in a pair of jeans.” Truth, Mr.Robinson, truth.

Click through for some in-store shots.

1969 SoHo Store:

513 Broadway

New York, NY 10012

212.431.2686