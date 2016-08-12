One of Copenhagen’s Coolest Brands Just Got Way Easier to Shop in the US

If you happen to stalk the Instagram feeds of certain Scandinavian fashion girls—surely it’s not just me—then you may have noticed one label popping up again and again (and again and again…)

Danish brand Ganni was founded in 2000, but it’s become a name to know in recent seasons stateside, too, thanks to the street-style-magnet slogan tees (the ones featuring illustrations of bananas and oranges sell out as soon as they’re restocked) and quintessentially cool ready-to-wear that #gannigirls such as Pernille Teisbaek, Veronika Heilbrunner, and Linda Tol snap up in droves.

But! More times than I’d like to admit, I’ve tried to track down a piece online only to be reminded that its e-commerce store doesn’t ship to the US. Tragic, right? Fortunately, it has beefed up its international stockists in the past season or so, so now Shopbop, Need Supply Co., and Revolve carry pieces from the line. And this week, the brand found a major new home for its fall collection: Net-A-Porter, which will stock many of the hits of the season—striped silk blouses, leather minis, velvet turtlenecks, camo-print bombers, lace bodysuits, and more.

“We’re so excited to launch Ganni,” says Lisa Aiken, Net-A-Porter’s retail fashion director. “It has all of the qualities that we look for: It’s cool, contemporary, and offers effortless and easy-to-wear designs that are marked with a distinct Scandinavian edge. This season they’ve fused sporty separates with precious embellishments, perfect for the Ganni girl’s unique sense of style.”

Ahead, shop the first pieces to launch on the site, and see how some of the brand’s most stylish fans are wearing it.