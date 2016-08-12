StyleCaster
One of Copenhagen’s Coolest Brands Just Got Way Easier to Shop in the US
Photo: Annabel Rosendahl

If you happen to stalk the Instagram feeds of certain Scandinavian fashion girls—surely it’s not just me—then you may have noticed one label popping up again and again (and again and again…)

Danish brand Ganni was founded in 2000, but it’s become a name to know in recent seasons stateside, too, thanks to the street-style-magnet slogan tees (the ones featuring illustrations of bananas and oranges sell out as soon as they’re restocked) and quintessentially cool ready-to-wear that #gannigirls such as Pernille Teisbaek, Veronika Heilbrunner, and Linda Tol snap up in droves.

But! More times than I’d like to admit, I’ve tried to track down a piece online only to be reminded that its e-commerce store doesn’t ship to the US. Tragic, right? Fortunately, it has beefed up its international stockists in the past season or so, so now Shopbop, Need Supply Co., and Revolve carry pieces from the line. And this week, the brand found a major new home for its fall collection: Net-A-Porter, which will stock many of the hits of the season—striped silk blouses, leather minis, velvet turtlenecks, camo-print bombers, lace bodysuits, and more.

“We’re so excited to launch Ganni,” says Lisa Aiken, Net-A-Porter’s retail fashion director. “It has all of the qualities that we look for: It’s cool, contemporary, and offers effortless and easy-to-wear designs that are marked with a distinct Scandinavian edge. This season they’ve fused sporty separates with precious embellishments, perfect for the Ganni girl’s unique sense of style.”

Ahead, shop the first pieces to launch on the site, and see how some of the brand’s most stylish fans are wearing it.

1 of 18

Ganni Striped Silk Crepe de Chine Shirt, $240; at Net-A-Porter

Natalie Suarez in a Ganni suit

Photo: Natalie Off Duty

Ann Kim in a Ganni T-shirt

Photo: Andy Heart

Ganni Leather Mini Skirt, $240; at Net-A-Porter

Courtney Trop in a Ganni jacket and shirt

Photo: Always Judging

Veronika Heilbrunner in a Ganni look

Photo: ImaxTree

Camille Charrière in Ganni pants

Photo: Camille Over the Rainbow

Ganni Velvet Maxi Dress, $440; at Net-A-Porter

Linda Tol in a Ganni jacket

Photo: Getty Images

Rebecca Laurey in a Ganni dress

Photo: Rebecca Laurey

Photo: Annabel Rosendahl

Ganni Harrison Scalloped Cotton-Blend Top, $115; at Net-A-Porter

Pernille Taesbaek in a Ganni look

Photo: Getty Images

Lorna in a Ganni shirt

Photo: Symphony of Silk

Josephine Bredstad in a Ganni look

Photo: Getty Images

Ganni Striped Silk Crepe de Chine Mini Dress, $330; at Net-A-Porter

Courtney Trop in a Ganni T-shirt

Photo: Always Judging

Zina Charkoplia in a Ganni coat

Photo: Getty Images

