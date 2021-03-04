The Ganni x Levi’s Jeans Are So Good, Millennials & Gen Z Can Agree For Once

You can’t go on social media right now—especially TikTok—without seeing Gen Z and Millennials arguing over denim trends. According to Gen Z (those born after 1997), skinny jeans are out and straight leg, flares and ‘mom jeans’ are in. Whether you agree or not, there’s one collection we can all come together to drool over. The Ganni x Levi’s collection is a 14-piece line of dresses, shirts, jackets, jeans, T-shirts and sweatshirts with a decidedly cool ’70s vibe.

This is the second collection from the Danish fashion label and American denim brand. And dare I say it’s the best one? The duo also worked towards making the clothes even more sustainable, using cottonized hemp, which requires less water and fewer pesticides.

“We’re huge fans of Ganni’s work and this collaboration was an opportunity to inject their signature and effortless femininity into Levi’s iconic denim, using next level sustainable materials with cottonized hemp,” said Karyn Hillman, Chief Product Officer, Levi’s, in a statement. “It’s been amazing working with the Ganni team, we both share a passion for authenticity, originality, and sustainability. Ultimately, we set out to inspire authentic self-expression—creating unique and easy pieces that people fall in love with, and wear again

and again and again.”

Yes, these pieces are a splurge but they’re not overly trendy in that you’ll want to replace them next season. In fact, you’re sure to get compliments season after season wearing any of the denim items. Shop some of our faves from the drool-worthy line, below.

Levi’s X Ganni Denim Blazer

Wear with anything in your closet year-round.

Levi’s X Ganni Cinched Dress

Wear over a turtleneck when it’s chilly.

Levi’s X Ganni Slit High Loose Women’s Jeans

Folks of any generation will love.

Levi’s X Ganni Medium Indigo Denim Shirt

Get in on the collar trend at the same time.

Levi’s X Ganni Perfect T-Shirt

Because there’s nothing better than a well-fitted tee.