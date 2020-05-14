10 Games You Can Play With Friends While You Zoom

If you’ve got an itch for a competitive (or friendly!—but mostly competitive, am I right?) game night, you don’t need to have your friends with you in person to have an amazing time. There are so many games to play on Zoom with your friends for the ultimate virtual game night. From games where you don’t need anything but your brain—and maybe a cocktail or two if you’re feeling frisky—to online multiplayer options you can play on your phone or computer while video chatting on Zoom, you’re sure to find the perfect game night option for you and your BFFs. Let out your competitive side, have a few laughs and spend the night connecting with those you love. Even if you can’t see your friends IRL, you can still spend time with them and have a blast playing these games on Zoom.

Try your hand at trivia (with a twist!) and see who knows everyone in the group the best. Will secrets come out? Maybe! It’s all in the drama of the game, and you don’t have to be in person to play. You can even opt to play a few rounds of an online version of Cards Against Humanity if you wish. Who knows your sense of humor the best? You’ll find out with this virtual card game. Plus, there are so many other fun games you can play with your friends on Zoom—many of which can easily be turned into drinking games (wink, wink) if you choose to imbibe. However you choose to Zoom it up with some games, you’re bound to have a blast.

Below, you’ll find 10 different games you play with your pals while you Zoom. Have fun, get creative and remember that distance is only physical. Spending time with your loved ones over a computer or phone can still be a great experience and allow you to remain close to friends and family—that is, until they beat you in trivia. Then it’s war.

1. Pictionary

While Pictionary is usually played in person, you can totally play over Zoom. Just use the present tool to show the person whose turn it is while they draw on a piece of paper, mini whiteboard—whatever they have on hand. The rules can remain the same, and there can be multiple teams depending on how many people are in the chat. And, to make it even easier, there’s an online Pictionary word generator available (Gotta love technology!), so you don’t have to figure how to collect everyone’s ideas.

2. Psych

Psych is an app you can get on your phone and play with your friends while chatting on Zoom. You and your BFFs make up fake answers to trivia questions, and then let one player try and guess which answer is actually true. If you want to get personal, too, there’s an option that allows you to make up answers to questions about your friends—so you can see who really knows you.

3. Online Bingo

There’s a reason bingo is popular in every single retirement home, OK? It’s fun! And now, thanks to this online bingo card generator, you can play with your friends while you talk on Zoom. It’s completely free, and you can have up to 30 (!!!) players. If you have a bigger group, though, there’s the option to pay for an extra 70 cards. Huge friend groups, rejoice!

4. Trivia

Even if you can’t go to a bar to have a fun trivia night with your friends, you can still have the same amount of fun over a Zoom chat! Separate your friends into teams—or make it every person for themself!—and let the games begin. You can even use this random trivia generator if you don’t want to make up the questions yourself.

5. Scattergories

If you’ve ever played the game Categories, this online version works the same way. All you have to do is pick a category (like books, types of sodas, fruits—You get the picture.) and have everyone each name something in that category. The first person who can’t think of anything is out. If you’d rather not come up with your categories, though, you can rely on this Scattergories generator to help out.

6. Charades

Charades is another game that’s typically played IRL, but easily translates to online. Separate into teams and let the fun begin. Don’t forget to use the presenter tool on Zoom to pin the screen of the person acting out the clues, though! You can also use this charades ideas generator to make things simpler.

7. Quiplash On Jackbox Games

Quiplash is a great online option that gets everyone in a group involved, and can easily be played on a PC, Mac or Linux computer. Everyone tries to write the funniest answer to a question, each person then votes and a winner of the round is declared. You can play Quiplash easily with members of your household or friends who are far away.

8. Skribbl

Skribbl is kind of like a combination of Pictionary and trivia. Once you create a private room on the site for your friends, you choose a word from the list provided and attempt to draw it—in 80 seconds. Everyone else has to guess what you’re drawing. If you’re an artist, this is your time to shine, baby.

9. Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is a classic drinking game, but can easily be turned into a fun virtual game night activity over Zoom. You don’t need any cards, generators or apps for this one. Simply put up three (or 10!) fingers, name something you haven’t done, and see who in your group has. If you have done whatever’s mentioned, you must put down a finger. Whoever loses all their fingers first, loses.

10. Remote Insensitivity

The classic hilarious—and oftentimes slightly offensive, TBH—game Cards Against Humanity goes virtual with this online version called Remote Insensitivity. You can play on your phone while video chatting on Zoom. All you have to do is send your room link to all your friends, and you’re instantly in a battle to gain the most cards.