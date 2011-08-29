Game, Set, Match: Rafael Nadal for Armani

World champion tennis player, Rafael Nadal, is adding model to his resume. In fact, this will be his second campaign with Armani—seems they find him as irresistible as we do.

Last Thursday, Rafa unveiled the salacious photographs to over 400 screaming fans at the Macy’s Herald Square flagship store. Despite his heavy schedule in the midst of preparations for the US Open, Nadal was patient and charming through the meet-and-greet—autographing tennis balls and posing for snaps with fans.

The 25-year-old wore Armani patent leather sneakers, jeans and a polo shirt, of course. He described his style to WWD as, “jeans, polo shirts and jackets — that’s normally how I dress.” He went on to say, “Now that I’m working with Armani [it] is a new experience. It’s a different world that is very positive for me. I enjoy it a lot.”

The campaign was shot bySteven Klein in Mallorca and is on display now at Herald Square. But have a click-click through above for a mini preview.

And if you’re dying to grab a real life look at the hot shot take a stroll on Fifth Avenue. Nadal often slips out to the streets from his hotel near Central Park after practice. “I love being around all the people. It’s very busy,” he said.

Or of course head to the U.S. Open. This way you have a better chance of getting a live shirtless look. YUM.

