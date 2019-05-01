This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Theory Suggests Sansa Will Be The One to Take Cersei Out

The most recent episode of Game of Thrones hailed Arya as the most badass fighter the show has ever seen. (She is “that bitch,” as Sophie Turner put it). However, the battle for the Iron Throne is not over. Now, there’s a Game of Thrones theory that Sansa kills Cersei. Currently, Cersei the biggest threat to the Starks because the Night King was turned to dust after Arya came out of nowhere to slay him. Last week’s episode made viewers think Arya might take out Cersei too. Cersei was one of the first names on Arya’s kill list, and their reunion has been something that fans have been waiting for since the youngest Stark daughter became the skilled fighter she is now. Yet, a new theory says Sansa might be the one to take out the current queen in King’s Landing.

There’s definitely no way Cersei is making it out of this game alive. Way back in Season 1 she said, “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. There is no middle ground.” HELLO. It’s called foreshadowing and this show is chock-full. While Sansa doesn’t have the sword training, Arya does. She’s been trained by the most manipulative people in the whole world—Little Finger and Cersei herself. It wouldn’t be surprising if Sansa was able to outwit Cersei in her own game. If you recall, Arya gave her sister a sword in the Battle of Winterfell, along with a nugget of advice. “I don’t know how to use it,” Sansa said. Arya retorted, “Stick ’em with the pointy end.”

Most people are convinced that Arya, Jaime, or Tyrion will kill Cersei. However, Arya seems most likely because of her kill list and the red woman’s prophecy (She still has yet to kill someone with green eyes).

However, we can’t forget about the valonqar prophecy. In George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice & Fire series, Maggy the Frog tells Cersei: “And when your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.” On the show, this part was omitted when young Cersei met Maggy in the woods –but maybe that was intentional. Some GoT fans are theorizing that the “Mad Queen” won’t die at the hands of her “little brother,” (which is what “valonqar” means in High Valyrian). As HollywoodLife pointed out, she could die at the hands of her “little dove” aka Sansa. THROWBACK.

Our vote is for Sansa Stark. Arya had her big kill and we can’t really see the HBO series giving her another huge win. She gave Sansa that dagger for a reason. Maybe the little dove is ready to spread her wings!!