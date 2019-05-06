Yikes! ‘Game of Thrones’ Mistakingly Showed A Starbucks Cup In an Episode

“Everybody makes mistakes. Everybody has those days. Everybody knows what—what I’m talking about. Everybody gets that way”…who feels us? Miley? Bueller? Anyway, HBO definitely knows what we’re talking about. Game of Thrones mistakenly left a Starbucks-like coffee drink visible in an episode of their show, and it’s honestly hysterical. In Season 8, Episode 4, “The Last of the Starks,” Daenerys is sitting watching her world metaphorically crumble around her (*SPOILER*—she’s not the favorite anymore and she’s well aware) and what is sitting beside her? A coffee cup. Not a silver mug full of wine or a white horn that Tormund carries around for his liquor of choice. No no. It is to-go coffee cup that a production assistant probably brought to one of the cast members.

To be fair, there was A LOT going on during that scene. But it’s super surprising no one caught that. And if they did, it was probably deep into the editing process so like…what do they do at that point? Reshoot because of a coffee cup? Or perhaps no one noticed it at all until fans pointed out the error. TBH—we did not even see the coffee cup at first. Emilia Clarke is so captivating in that scene as Daenerys and your focus is so strongly on her and the people she’s watching.

At least fans had some fun with the mistake.

Episode four of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones felt reminiscent of Season 1, with its harsh return to rash decisions and killings. Again—spoilers ahead! Daenerys lost one of the people closest to her at the hands of Cersei. Well, really it was at the hands of The Mountain, but Cersei ordered it. (Am I the only one who thought Cersei was going to push Messendei off the platform?) Well, she didn’t. She went for the more traditional, “off with their heads!” approach. Eek. Dany also lost her second dragon which was just…heartbreaking. GOT held nothing back this episode. Lots of heartbreak.

Honestly, the most devastating part of the whole show for us? When Jon completely ignored Ghost and DIDN’T EVEN SAY GOODBYE. That sweet little runt of the litter survived the battle with the White Walkers despite being on the frontline with the Dothraki. (Slightly unrealistic, but we were here for it). He goes through all of that and doesn’t even get a sweet goodbye from Jon?

How dare you, sir. How. Dare. You.

Fans were equally as upset. TG.

One fan pointed out the silver lining:

True that. Losing that dragon was awful. Will the final remaining dragon, Dragon, survive? Fingers crossed. Apparently we’re in for quite the ride next Sunday. Clarke warned fans episode five will be “insane.” Oh boy. Only two episodes left of Game of Thrones! *Cue the tears.* Hopefully no more modern-day coffee cups will make an appearance. Doesn’t exactly fit the Westeros aesthetic, amiright?