This Ruthless New App Will Anonymously Send ‘Game of Thrones’ Spoilers to People You Hate

If you’re in the mood to ruin someone’s day and you have 99 cents lying around, you can now send anyone you want spoilers from the next episode of “Game of Thrones” and every episode thereafter for the rest of the season. Those who are die-hard “GOT” fans—pretty much everyone who watches the show—will freak the F out, and they’ll never know you were the culprit, because the texts ring in from a third-party number.

The site, called “Spoiled,” was inspired by a story published in Esquire about an ex-girlfriend who ruined “GOT” for her cheating boyfriend by sending spoilers every week via various platforms (text, WhatsApp, Facebook, etc.). Apparently the mastermind(s) behind Spoiled found this to be such a good idea that they set up a service that will spam anyone you know—even people in other countries.

Simpler and cheaper than sending an envelope of glitter (or a bag of dicks). Perhaps the most entertaining part of all of this is that Spoiled posts all of the text responses they get to Twitter. Seems as though the responses are wildly varied, but it seems to work on some people, at least.