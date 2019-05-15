‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoffs Are Coming & We’ve Got The Tea

Scroll To See More Images

We’re gearing up for the last-ever episode of Game of Thrones, but it still feels like there is so much to explore in this world based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire books. Thankfully, the folks over at HBO feel the exact same way and are currently looking at filming some Game of Thrones spinoffs. Speaking with Deadline in April, HBO overseer Bob Greenblatt explained that “there’s a prequel in production. But, just a pilot so that we can see if it has all the goods and is it worthy of going forward. We’re just trying to be really thoughtful about how to expand this universe if it makes sense, and not, like I said, kill the golden goose.” This means that if all goes well, we’ll get to go deeper into the lore of ASOIAF, meet entirely new characters and see thrilling new stories unfold.

So, what do we know about these prequels and spinoffs? Let’s take a look.

What are the titles for each of the spinoffs?

The only known title for a GoT prequel or spinoff currently in production is Bloodmoon (formerly believed to be The Long Night). It’s unclear how the title relates to ASOIAF lore, but it’s certainly intriguing. This title could hint at the more magical aspects of the world of GoT, though, which is always exciting.

The titles for any other prequels or spinoffs currently in the works is unknown at this time.

When will each spinoff be released?

Some reports claim that we could see a pilot for Bloodmoon as early as this summer but with production only starting earlier this year, it’s hard to believe a solid episode would be ready to go in a few months. What will most likely happen is that we’ll get a teaser in the summer and we could get a pilot in late 2019 or early 2020. This will all be dependent on whether or not HBO orders Bloodmoon to series, a crucial step in the television production process that ensures a show makes it to air.

The release date for any other prequels or spinoffs currently in the works is unknown at this time.

What do we know about the plots for each spinoff?

Little is known about the specifics of the Bloodmoon plot, but we do know that the series will take place 5,000 years before the events of GoT and will likely involve the Children of the Forest in some way. GRRM has also hinted on his blog that the show could be based on the ASOIAF companion book Fire & Blood, which features dragons and “all the Targaryen kings from Aegon I (the Conqueror) to the regency of Aegon III (the Dragonbane), along with their wives, wars, siblings, children, friends, rivals, laws, travels, and sundry other matters.”

The plot details for any other prequels or spinoffs currently in the works is unknown at this time.

Who has been cast in the spinoffs?

Back in October 2018, we reported that Naomi Watts had been cast as the lead in the Bloodmoon prequel series. Watts will be playing a “charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.” In addition to Watts, British actor Josh Whitehouse was confirmed at the other series lead by Deadline in October, although details about his character are unknown. Additional cast members include Miranda Richardson, Georgie Henley, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Sheila Atim, Jamie Campbell Bower, Toby Regbo and Ivanno Jeremiah.

Casting for any other prequels or spinoffs currently in the works is unknown at this time.

Are there any trailers, photos, or behind-the-scenes videos I can watch?

Not yet! With the details about each spinoff still unknown and still in their production infancies, there’s nothing in the way of concrete promotional material to see yet. Once each spinoff gets further confirmation with a cast, crew, and production date, you’ll probably see more photos and videos. But also keep in mind those photos and videos could be taken secretly or by paparazzi because this is a GoT-related production, after all, and those kinds of things will be kept under lock and key (UGH).

Are there any theories about which ASOIAF characters or story arcs will be in the spinoff?

Right now, we know that the spinoffs intend to introduce entirely new characters and that they will be tangentially related to events in GoT but will most likely be entirely new stories. In terms of specific characters, it’s unclear if any will make their way from the books to the spinoffs, including Bloodmoon. It’s been suggested that the storylines most ripe for a spinoff would include the Doom of Valyria, which is all about the fall of the Targaryen home of Valyria, a place where dragons and blood magic existed side-by-side with matters of state. But honestly, every fans’ guess is as good as ours because so little is known at this point.

Before you get excited about these new GoT-related series, make sure you tune in to the GoT series finale on Sunday, May 19 at 9/8c on HBO to see how this story ends.

Originally posted on SheKnows.