It Looks Like The ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs Are “Moving Forward Nicely”

Although we’re reticent to say this out loud, there are only three episodes of Game of Thrones left. Spoiler alert? We’re not ready to goodbye to the Seven Kingdoms. There is good news, though — in a new blog post shared Saturday morning, series creator George R.R. Martin gave a promising Game of Thrones spinoff update. As in, yes, plural. It would appear recent rumors suggesting all but one of the five supposed GoT successor series have been canned are inaccurate.

After a brief personal blip about watching Avengers: End Game (he loved it) and a potential TV series based off his graphic novel Starport, Martin dove into the GoT universe. “Oh, and speaking of television, don’t believe everything you read. Internet reports are notoriously unreliable,” Martin cautioned, adding, “We have had five different Game of Thrones successor shows in development (I dislike the term “spinoffs”) at HBO, and three of them are still moving forward nicely. The one I am not supposed to call The Long Night will be shooting later this year, and two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer.”

As for what the latter two shows are about, Martin teased he “cannot say.” He did, however, offer an alternative method of figuring out plausible storylines, saying, “But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of Fire and Blood and come up with your own theories.”

Of the five original successor shows HBO originally planned to develop, only one has reached a far enough stage of development for fans to garner any meaty details. That series, which Martin mentions as The Long Night, is slated for a pilot later in the year. It will reportedly take place thousands of years before the current GoT. Per The Hollywood Reporter, “the project chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into the darkest hours.” So, no wonder Martin is tempted to call it The Long Night, right? It sounds exactly like the dark reign of the Night’s King prophesied to end the Age of Heroes.

The fate of one of the other five originally proposed successors is unfortunately far grimmer. In April, veteran GoT writer and producer Brian Cogman confirmed that his proposed spinoff will not be going ahead as hoped. “This is it for me in terms of Westeros,” he told Variety, adding, “It’s been a beautifully cathartic thing re-watching the series recently; it’s been ten years of my life.”

That leaves one other mystery series that didn’t make the cut. And who knows? maybe it will be revived before all is said and done (hey, it worked for Jon Snow). For now, though, we’re content knowing that there is a very real possibility that we could wind up with three new GoT series in the future.

